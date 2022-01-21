‘Too bad to hear that’ · TV News

Rodrigo Mussi didn’t like being called an “intimidator” by Jessilane Alves on BBB 22. The commercial manager vented about his sister’s comment while talking to Vinicius Fernandes at dawn this Friday (21). “Too bad to hear that,” he lamented.

After the live edition on Globo ended, Mussi met with Fernandes to settle the score and stated that he feels rejected by the influencer.

“I’m very close to female friends and I have homosexual friends, I have this kind of friendship with this type of person. It’s just like, I don’t know what you bring out, I don’t know what happened to you out there, I feel you are afraid of me. You can see it in your eyes, now, you’re getting better, but you looked away”, complained Rodrigo.

After hearing the confinement colleague’s outburst, Viny apologized for the heavy atmosphere: “Forgive me if it felt like it was something personal with you”.

Then Rodrigo took advantage of the moment and mentioned a comment that Jessilane had made about him the night before. “Intimidating is a very strong word, intimidation is fear, it’s really bad to hear that”, the brother grumbled.

“I don’t know in what context Jessi meant it. I don’t know, I can’t say for another person what she wanted to say”, analyzed Vinicius.

