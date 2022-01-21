Treasury Direct: fixed rate government bonds fall with relief in exchange rates and reversal of Treasuries

Treasury Direct bonds operate in a slight decline this Thursday afternoon (20). According to market agents, three reasons pressured the interest rate market: the turn of Treasuries (US Treasury bonds); the fall in the exchange rate to the level of R$ 5.40 and the auction of fixed rate securities from the National Treasury.

Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, explains that with the easing of US Treasury bonds, local interest rates also tend to fall. The fall in the exchange rate signals that Brazil is becoming ‘less risky’ in the eyes of investors, thus impacting interest rates that generally rise with country risk.

At a Santander event, monitored by the market, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, said that Brazil’s interest rate curve shows that the high cycle is coming to an end. According to Campos Neto, the long part of the curve would be pricing fiscal issues.

Within the Treasury Direct, short-term fixed rate papers show the greatest drop among rates, as is the case of the 2024 Fixed Rate Treasury. Yesterday, the security offered an annual return of 11.47% and that fell to 11.40% in last update this Thursday (20).

Medium- and long-term fixed-rate securities are also trading slightly down, as is the case with the paper maturing in 2026, which went from 11.22% offered yesterday to 11.16% at 3:20 pm. The fixed rate with maturity in 2031, and payment of semi-annual interest, also retreated from 11.31% to 11.29% this Thursday afternoon.

Among the inflation-linked papers, in the second update of the afternoon, the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury had the biggest impact. The paper offered a real return of 5.24% per year, compared to 5.31% the previous day.

The Treasury IPCA+ 2040 and Treasury IPCA+ 2055 bonds, with semiannual interest payments, offered real returns of 5.60% and 5.63% per year, respectively.

Campos Neto

For the president of the Central Bank, the increase in service inflation is “a reason for concern” and is something that the BC needs to “look closely at”. Roberto Campos Neto participates in Santander’s 26th Annual Latin American Conference and understands that inflation is also a global problem.

The Central Bank president also said that the new variant of the coronavirus caused production interruption, but “nothing big” so far. According to him, the impacts of the new strain still need to be analyzed in greater depth along the infection curve.

The BC president, however, said he sees persistent problems with bottlenecks in the economy, which are being caused, mainly, by strong demand and not by a shortage of supply.

international radar

In the euro zone, the market reflects Germany’s Producer Price Index (PPI), which jumped 24.2% in December 2021 in the annual comparison, according to data published this Thursday by Destatis, the country’s statistics agency.

The annual PPI rate, which accelerated from 19.2% in November, is the highest ever recorded by the agency. Compared to the previous month, the German PPI rose 5% in December.

The Euro Zone Consumer Price Index stood at 5% in the 12-month period, in line with market forecasts.

Also in the spotlight, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC, the Chinese central bank), lowered its one-year benchmark interest rate from 3.8% to 3.7% and the five-year or longer rate from 4. 65% to 4.60%. These are the first cuts in these rates since 2020, a movement that occurs in the opposite direction of other economies, such as the US.

Pay attention to some commodities. After strong advances earlier this week, oil prices started to register slight losses or to be trading in stability. At 16:20 (Brasília time), the WTI type contract was above US$ 85 and Brent was around US$ 88 a barrel.

