Treasury Direct: two public inflation bonds reach historic levels once again; papers advance with an eye on PEC on fuels and electricity

The local radar weighs again on the interest rate market this Friday (21). Public bonds are up this morning. The advance is greater among fixed-rate papers with longer maturities, which go up to 23 basis points (0.23 percentage point).

Financial agents are following with concern the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which is being negotiated between the government and Congress with a focus on lowering fuel and electricity prices.

According to newspaper sources The State of São Paulo, PIS/Cofins rates on gasoline and ethanol would be zeroed. Including the exemption of these taxes on the electricity bill, the loss could reach R$ 57 billion or more, as shown in the newspaper.

Choosing a PEC as an instrument to cut revenue would be a way to circumvent the requirement that the government compensate for such losses, as set out in the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Also note the last day that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) can sanction the 2022 Budget. The market is still awaiting definitions on a possible readjustment to federal police this year.

Within the Treasury Direct, the fixed rate paper maturing in 2031 advanced from 11.29%, in the previous session, to 11.52%, in the first update in the morning. At the same time, the 2024 Fixed Rate Treasury offered a return of 11.51% per year, compared to 11.40% seen a day earlier.

As a result, the difference between the fixed-rate paper with the shortest maturity (2024) and the longest-term security (2031) was only 1 basis point (0.01 percentage point) on Friday morning. On the last 10th of this month, the return distance offered by both reached 29 basis points (0.29 percentage points).

In practice, this means that longer-term papers returned to deliver values ​​very close to shorter-maturity bonds, which is counterintuitive, since the longer the term, the higher the return offered by a security tends to be.

Among the papers linked to inflation, in the first update in the morning, the Treasury IPCA+ 2040 and Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with coupon payment, offered real returns of 5.71% and 5.74% per year, respectively. Both percentages are higher than the 5.59% and 5.65%, in that order, recorded yesterday.

Read also: Why did the rates of public inflation bonds hit a record again in the Treasury Direct?

Once again, the return offered by these two securities is at a record level. These same percentages of 5.71% and 5.74% had already been registered by these same papers in last Tuesday’s session (18).

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Friday morning (21):

Talk about Guedes, Budget and fuel

One of the highlights of the session is the PEC that is being negotiated between the government and Congress on fuel and electricity prices. According to the newspaper The State of São Paulo, Economics technicians are against the measure because of the impact on revenue, without there being a strong reduction in prices, but the measure has no opposition from Paulo Guedes, the minister who commands the portfolio.

According to the leaf, the Minister of Economy’s justification is that the collection has shown a real increase, which would make room for the loss of collection without compromising the achievement of the fiscal target, which allows a gap of up to R$ 170.5 billion.

Also in the political field, on the last day for the Budget to be sanctioned, it is not certain that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) gave up the R$ 1.74 billion increase planned for Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and National Penitentiary Department employees. (Depen) included by the Executive in the piece, or the adjustment of R$ 800 million for community health and endemic agents.

In an interview on Wednesday (19) with the program Pingo nos Is, from Jovem Pan, Bolsonaro said that the servers deserve readjustments, but said that there is no slack in the Union Budget in 2022. He talked about the possibility of benefiting three categories of the functionalism, but not the others. “There’s that old question for everyone: are we going to save three categories or will everyone suffer this year? Time will tell how we will decide.”

external radar

On a day with a weaker economic agenda, the market awaits the speeches of Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), in the early morning, in addition to the speech of Janet Yellen, president of the Federal Reserve, which takes place in the early afternoon.

In the United States, the American futures indices have mixed performances this Friday (21), after the fall in the final stretch of the spot indices the day before. Within the US Treasury, early this morning, public bonds recorded a decline in rates.

Even in the face of a process of raising interest rates, the yield on US Treasury bonds continues to contract. The explanation, according to analysts, is that the decline in the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the American central bank, together with the normalization of monetary policy may mean that the country does not have to raise interest rates so much.

Yesterday (20), the return of the 10-year paper closed at 1.811%, after having reached a daily high of 1.902% the day before.

Also noteworthy are data from the United Kingdom. Today, the GfK Consumer Confidence Index dropped from -15 in December to -19 in January, the lowest level since February 2021, amid rising inflation in the country, which strengthens the prospect of an interest rate hike.

Pay attention to commodities. Oil prices have a new day of decline, with oil inventories and release of strategic US reserves on the radar. The market also monitors geopolitical tensions between Russia, the United States and Europe.

