“Trying to lower fuel prices involves the use of public money”

Pedro Rodrigues, partner of Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), stated that halting the rise in fuel prices is practically impossible. According to him, the values ​​consider international oil quotations and Petrobras’ pricing policy. With that, the most the government can do is try to reduce the intensity of these increases, paying part of the cost with public money.

“What the government can try to do is mitigate the increases. What bothers the population is the lack of predictability. In the past, former president Dilma Rousseff used Petrobras’ cash to make public policy and almost broke the company. There’s no room for it. Any price fixing or freezing creates a huge distortion in the market, as well as putting pressure on inflation in the future.”, he said.

Despite the limitations, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday (19) that will send a bill to Congress to reduce the price of fuel. However, he didn’t give details about the project.

Rodrigues stated that the existing alternatives to try to reduce the intensity of price increases involves the use of public money. He cited as an example what is done by the government of Portugal.

“In Portugal, the citizen fills up the vehicle and receives back from the government an amount that refers to the taxes levied. It’s like a voucher“, he said.

Another alternative, said the expert, is is the creation of a stabilization fund. A proposal on the subject is under debate in the Senate. Rodrigues stated that the fund is also financed with public resources.

“Regardless of the amount, this money came from somewhere, which is the National Treasury. The discussion that needs to be made by society and pass through Congress is whether the Treasury’s money would be well spent to hold down fuel prices. Or these resources should be applied to health, education and public security. Try lowering fuel prices involves the use of public money”, he said.

As we show, for reduce the price of gasoline and diesel by R$1, the government would have to spend nearly BRL 100 billion a year. This expense takes into account estimates made by the Secretariat of Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery of the Ministry of Economy. THE economic team is against proposals of this kind because they depend on significant amounts of public money.

