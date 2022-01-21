Two children received wrong doses of vaccines in DF

posted on 01/20/2022 16:41



(credit: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Two children received the wrong vaccines against covid-19 in the Federal District. According to the Health Secretary of the DF, Manoel Pafiadache, the two children are under observation. “The children are being taken care of, without complications, but it is our obligation to observe. The cases are under analysis”, said the secretary.

A child would have taken the adult dose and a 12-year-old teenager would have taken the dose that would be for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Despite the amount passed on by the secretary, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) notified that, in the DF, four children aged 5 to 11 years and 103 aged 12 to 17 years received the AstraZeneca vaccine; three from 0 to 4 years old, another four from 5 to 11 years old and 131 from 12 to 17 years old received doses of CoronaVac; and 27 aged 12 to 17 years were vaccinated with Janssen.

According to the recommendations of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Ministry of Health, people under the age of 18 can only be vaccinated with specific doses of Pfizer.

The managers of the folder informed that they are carrying out a survey to verify if the AGU data refer to a vaccination error or a material error, that is, a typing error by the health professional who launched the vaccine application in the SUS system .