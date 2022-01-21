Two doses of CoronaVac are not enough against the micron, study shows

posted on 01/21/2022 10:26 / updated on 01/21/2022 10:28



While the omicron variant has been causing records of covid-19 cases in Brazil and in the world, a new study, published in the journal Nature Medicine this Thursday (20/1), reinforces the need for a third dose of vaccine against the disease.

According to the study, two doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, used in Brazil and in 47 other countries, does not offer protection against the micron. According to the research, people who took two doses of the immunizer did not produce neutralizing antibodies against the new strain.

When they took a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the number of antibodies rose to the same as those who took two doses of the immunizer.

In addition, researchers have found that people who have been infected with other strains of the coronavirus have very little protection against the micron.

The researchers point out that, to combat the variant, it will be necessary for the world’s population to be immunized with at least three doses of the vaccine. And countries that use CoronaVac may need a fourth dose to ensure protection.

Another preliminary study, released this month, pointed out that, despite losing neutralizing antibodies, CoronaVac is effective against the variant. According to the study, against the Ômicron, the vaccine has a reduction of neutralization of about 12 times in relation to the original strain.

In December, Sinovac, responsible for the vaccine, reported that it is working on an update of Coronavac against the omicron. According to the pharmaceutical, the forecast is that by March it will be ready.

In Brazil, the orientation of the Ministry of Health is that the booster dose be applied four months after the second dose in everyone over 18 years of age, regardless of which vaccine they took. The preference is for the Pfizer vaccine to be used as a third dose.

According to the Ministry of Health, the choice for this vaccine took into account studies that suggest that the combination of different immunizers in the third dose increases the body’s immune response. Research carried out by the University of Oxford indicated that the third dose of Pfizer increases the production of neutralizing antibodies by up to 175 times, which are capable of blocking the entry of the virus into cells.