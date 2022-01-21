Two reasons made Nikão not come to Internacional

Internacional was very close to signing Nikão, but details in the final part of the negotiation ended up causing the club to back out of the deal. The athlete ended up closing at the last minute with São Paulo, which was willing to cover all requests made.

Trending: Atlético-MG is brave, does not give up and must make a new offer for Edenilson

The main reason why the negotiation did not work out was the increase in demand from Nikão’s manager. The amount was set at R$ 2 million, but at the last minute he ended up asking for R$ 4 million. Internacional did not like the change.

Trending: Is David ready to play? See how the player is doing

Another factor was Nikão’s tactical role, as the player is a midfielder by birth and Internacional’s greatest need at the moment was for someone to play on the sides. Alexander Medina’s coaching staff was not convinced that the athlete could play on the wing.

Trending: Brian Rodríguez: answer arrives at Inter by Friday

Unsure of Nikão’s tactical role and with rising values, Colorado decided to withdraw from the negotiation. São Paulo appeared at the last minute and ended up covering all the requests made by the businessman with agility.

The speed presented by Tricolor Paulista to close the deal was not a factor presented by Internacional, according to Paulo Pitombeira, Nikão’s businessman. According to him, Colorado was stalling to settle small contractual requests that were asked, so the relationship was fraying.

Trending: Yuri Alberto is not interested in playing at Zenit

Sem Nikão: Internacional continues in search of reinforcements

With no success in negotiating the attacking midfielder, Clube do Povo is still looking for reinforcements and is still looking to hire a right-back, a midfielder and a winger. Colorado is in advanced negotiations with some players, but does not want to disclose details to avoid events similar to Nikão’s.

Trending: International sold? Who would take the money?

Internacional is close to closing with Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United) and Brian Rodríguez (Los Angeles) on loan with an option to buy. The club is close to both, but they just want one more player in the position to reinforce the squad.