UN passes resolution against Holocaust denial, but Iran opposes

Lāsma Artmane/Unsplash Auschwitz Memorial, Germany; complex was used as a concentration camp by Nazis



The General Assembly of UN approved this Thursday, 20th, a non-binding resolution in which it asks all member states to fight against the denial of Holocaust and anti-Semitism, especially on social media. The text, proposed by Israel, was prepared with the help of Germany and sponsored by 144 of the 193 countries that make up the United Nations. THE Will, however, formally marked its opposition to the resolution, stating that Tehran had disassociated itself from the text. The resolution “rejects and condemns without reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, whether in whole or in part”.

The Holocaust is the name for the genocide of 6 million European Jews between 1939 and 1945 by the Nazis, their sympathizers and allies. Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in a joint statement welcomed the approval of the resolution as proof that the international community “speaks with one voice”. Concerned about the “dramatic increase” in denialism, the two ministers denounced “the comparisons between current political conflicts and the Holocaust”, which constitutes an “injustice” for the victims.

*With information from AFP