Understand the Super Race Fiat Anjo and Leader at BBB 22 | real time

BBB 22 will have its first lead and one more immunized this Friday, 1/21. In the external area of the most watched house in Brazil, the brothers receive guidance on how the Super Race Fiat Angel and Leader, which has two stages, and watch a video with the dummies.
The dispute takes place in pairs and consists of putting together a puzzle. The pair that completes the challenge in the least amount of time is qualified for the second stage. Tadeu Schmidt explains the proof:
“The objective is to assemble a puzzle by building the road that leads from the BBB’s house to the Fiat factory in Betim, Minas Gerais. There is only one right way, one right way. used, there are 30 pieces. You can see the first and the last that arrives at the Fiat factory. These two are already placed. We have two types of pieces stacked. Straight piece and curved piece. All pieces fit in all. They are front and back. You can assemble and reassemble as many times as you need. If you press the button with the wrong track, it’s out. If the pieces are one on top of the other, it’s out”.
Check out the pairs formed
1 – Luciano and Arthur Aguiar
2 – Tiago Abravanel and Slovenia
3 – Pedro Scooby and Natalia
4 – Jessilane and Linn da Quebrada
5 – Naiara Azevedo and Laís
6 – Douglas Silva and Rodrigo
9 – Brunna Goncalves and Barbara
10 Vinicius and Paulo André Camilo.
