US approves sending new weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russian invasion

WASHINGTON – The US State Department United States gave the green light for three allied countries – latvia, Estonia and Lithuania – send anti-tank missiles and other American weapons to the Ukraine. Equipment export is restricted and required prior approval. The endorsement is an indication of the urgency of trying to contain an invasion of Russia, which has around 100,000 men deployed on the border.

Evidence of military action increased on Tuesday as Russia sent troops to Belarus, which has more than a thousand kilometers of border with Ukraine. Moscow justified the move, saying the soldiers would do a joint exercise with the Belarusians. But Americans didn’t buy the story. “Military maneuvers can be a pretext. Russia can attack Ukraine from the north,” said a White House official, who asked not to be named.

The three Baltic countries, all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and gives European Union, were satellite republics of the Soviet Union and fear Moscow’s military actions. That’s why Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania applied for authorization to send weapons a few weeks ago, according to US government sources.

Russian troops deployed along the Ukrainian border, equipped with tanks, rocket launchers and mobile artillery, would be virtually unstoppable. However, according to analysts, the Javelin anti-tank missiles – which Ukraine already has – and the Stinger surface-to-air missiles, which it wants to have, could impose a high cost on Vladimir Putin.

sanctions

the american president, Joe Biden, has been using all the tools at its disposal, but is running out of options. Wider sanctions are risky, as much of Europe’s economy depends on imports of Russian natural gas.

This Thursday, the US Treasury punished two Ukrainian deputies and two former Parliament officials, who were allegedly involved in a plot to overthrow Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. According to intelligence information, the Russians are recruiting Ukrainians for an eventual subservient government, which would cooperate with the Russian occupation forces.

On Wednesday, Biden made matters worse by suggesting at a news conference in Washington that maybe the US and NATO would accept that Russia would invade only a small part of Ukraine. Today, the American president tried to correct the gaffe. “If any Russian unit crosses the Ukrainian border, it will be an invasion,” he said. “Let there be no doubts. If Putin makes that choice, Russia will pay a heavy price.”

Diplomacy

US and European officials accelerated work in the diplomatic field to form a western front to defend Ukraine. On Thursday, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has held talks on Ukraine with European allies as the Biden administration seeks to present a unified western front to prevent Russia from encroaching on its neighbor.

Blinken joined other senior officials from Germany, United Kingdom and France – during a brief visit to Berlin, where he also met the new German Chancellor (Head of Government), Olaf Scholz.

“If any Russian military forces cross the Ukrainian border and commit further acts of aggression against Ukraine, this will be met with a swift, severe and unified response from the US and our allies and partners,” Blinken said./Reuters, NYT, WP and AP