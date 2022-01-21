US government appoints new ambassador to Brazil

The United States Government has appointed a new ambassador to occupy the diplomatic post in Brazil. Elizabeth Frawley Bagley will head the US embassy in Brasilia and lead diplomatic relations between the two countries.



For the confirmation of the post, the nomination must be analyzed and confirmed by the US Senate. The embassy did not say when the vote should take place. The Democratic party currently has 48 seats in the Senate, against 50 for the Republican Party. However, the two independent senators in the house also support Joe Biden, and the president of the house – who has the power to break a tie in close votes – is Vice President Kamala Harris, which guarantees, in practice, a majority for the current government. There will be elections for the US Senate in November – the so-called elections mid-term.

Bagley is a lawyer and diplomat. She is currently the director of a telecommunications company in the state of Arizona. The only experience as an ambassador was in command of the US diplomatic representation in Portugal.

The diplomat worked as an adviser to secretaries of state during the Democratic administrations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. During his diplomatic career, he also held special representative positions for the United Nations Assembly and global partnerships.

In the opinion of Ana Garcia, professor of international relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ), the change has to be seen in the context of the reorganization of Joe Biden’s government to face challenges in combating the pandemic, economic recovery and in foreign policy.

“In the case of Brazil, the change of ambassador comes in the election year, and this is not irrelevant in the field of foreign relations. Brazil is a fundamental country for Americans on the continent, because it is a country that still manages to have diplomatic strength in the face of China, something that in other Latin American countries has been difficult”, he analyzes.

The professor adds that Elizabeth Bagley is well situated within the Democratic Party and has a strong track record in the private sector. “The Brazilian government should have in this new ambassador an important figure of reference for the rapprochement with the United States”, he concluded.