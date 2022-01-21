US prepares laws against digital trusts, which should affect Amazon, Apple and Google – Link

Senate votes on bill that affects big techs

This Thursday, the 20th, the US Senate debated in the last committee a bill that prohibits any digital platform from favoring its products and services. Another project, which should be discussed next week, wants to force companies like Apple and Google to allow the installation of applications on mobile phones without going through the official app stores. It’s not long before they are voted on in plenary. Silicon Valley lobbyists are out in Washington.

The two bills that will be put on the agenda for the vote are little controversial among politicians and have garnered support from both Republicans and Democrats after two years of intense debate.

The first is the Online Innovation and Choice Act and was put up for discussion yesterday at the Senate’s equivalent of the Constitution and Justice Committee there. The objective is both simple and clear. Google cannot use its search engine to present its other services first. Amazon cannot list products in its line before others. No matter what technology company it is, a platform will not be able to use its popularity to promote its other services and products.

The second law is the Open App Markets Act. In essence, it breaks the monopoly of app stores. Those who have an iPhone no longer have the Apple store as the only source to download an application. You can download from a web link, it doesn’t matter. Apple no longer has this power. It’s not just for cell phones – it’s for video game consoles or whatever.

Companies like Google and Apple, of course, immediately protested. Its executives are on all American TV channels, they have given interviews to newspapers, they have published articles. Lobbyists are roaming the halls of Congress. Of the two laws, the one that most worries the giants is the forced breach of the store monopoly. The companies argue that they can now ensure privacy and security controls for the apps users download. If they lose the ability to filter what is offered, our gadgets will become infested with viruses, they will be exposed to attacks.

It is true. It is also true that companies will lose the fortune of the percentages they currently earn from each purchase made in app stores.

The two projects follow from the debate in the commission to the plenary. They have to be approved by both Houses, House and Senate, and then go to presidential sanction. President Joe Biden has already pledged to sanction them both. The expectation is that laws will come in this year 2022.