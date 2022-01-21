US school creates controversy after offering a girdle to a student | World

An American mother has been revolting on social media over the past week over a “body image help” program proposed by her daughter’s school in Mississippi (USA).
According to the American broadcaster ABC, Southaven Middle School sent a letter to students in which it presented a proposal for taking care of children’s bodies. In this presentation there was the possibility for children to ask for modeling clothes (body belts) and bras.
“It was a little surprising. I had to read it a few times just to see if it really said what I thought it said,” said mom Ashley Heun.
In the program’s cover letter, the school said it was making clothing available to help girls feel better about their bodies, since, according to them, negative female body image is linked to depression and mental health conditions. .
Heun said he sees the attitude as a positive thing, but it was done the wrong way. She used social media to express her displeasure.
“This is what came home with my eighth grade girl” posted Ashley Heun on her social media — Photo: Twitter
“I really just wanted to reach out to the other parents in the community to see if they got the letter and what they thought of it,” he said. “Something like rallying the troops to let the school know this wasn’t cool.”
After all the controversy, the mother went to a meeting with the school principal and he apologized.
“He was very apologetic, I said I knew the counselors had the best intentions,” she said.
DeSoto County, responsible for the region, said the school has discontinued its children’s modeling clothing distribution program.