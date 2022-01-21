US Senate rejects Biden’s electoral reform – News

US President Joe Biden celebrates one year in office this Thursday (20). After 365 days, the American president dealt with expected disagreements — with China and Russia, for example — the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and a huge Latino migration crisis. THE R7 separated in this gallery some of the main points of the foreign policy of the Biden administration in the first year of its mandate Saul Loeb/EFE/EPA – 01.20.2021

In March, a few days before completing two months in office, Biden was alerted by the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to ’cause no trouble’ if the United States wanted peace. Since taking office, the US president’s government team has established North Korea’s nuclear weapons project as an ‘urgent priority’. KCNA via Reuters – 3.6.2021

The North Koreans, in turn, began a military escalation and carried out a series of tests with intercontinental missiles, hypersonic missiles and even projectiles that can be fired by train (Photograph). The war presentation continued in 2022, when the North Korea announces new weapons tests in January KCNA via Reuters – 9/16/2021

In response, the United States imposed on January 12 Financial sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country’s ballistic missile program. The Treasury Department said the five people who were sanctioned are ‘responsible for acquiring assets for the weapons of mass destruction programs’. [da Coreia do Norte] and related to ballistic missiles’ KCNA via AFP – 1.12.2022

Another old disagreement of the United States in the East, China intensified with the Americans the global fight for the distribution of 5G technology. The Biden summit tried to lobby globally for countries like Brazil, and economic blocs such as the European Union, did not use the structuring of networks provided by the Chinese company Huawei Noel Celis/AFP – 11.11.2021

Tensions grew during the year 2021 between the two countries after the Taiwan debate goes public. While Chinese President Xi Jinping maintains his speech that the country needs to be reunified — that is, re-annex Taiwan — Biden and the United States say they will defend the sovereignty of the small Asian island. Aly Song / Reuters – 04.14.2021

According to General Mark Milley, the Chinese would still have tested hypersonic missiles in 2021, just like the North Koreans. The military called the event ‘very worrying’, a demonstration of Chinese war technology never seen before. Pool/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP – 9.28.2021

Despite the historic rivalry between Russians and Americans, Biden and Vladimir Putin met in July in Geneva, Switzerland, at a summit to establish boundaries between countries, in the words of the US president. THE Russian representative left the meeting saying the meeting was ‘productive’, but the relationship between the nations weakened during the year Kevin Lamarque/Reuters – 6.16.2021

The increase in Russian troops on the border with Ukraine has made the United States and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) stand against Putin’s actions in this territorial impasse that has been going on for almost a decade. After months of barbs in the press, the two presidents met virtually and made demands related to the imbroglio, in December White House / Disclosure via AFP – 12.7.2021

In the second week of 2022, Russian and American diplomats met to start a dialogue on the situation in Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the matter ‘was difficult’, showing that a common solution may still be far away. Denis Balibouse/Reuters – 01.10.2022

In mid-2021, Biden ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. What the US president did not expect is that the Taliban group would regain power in the country in August, culminating in the President Ashraf Ghani’s escape. Thousands of foreigners and Afghans gathered at Kabul airport in the following days during the evacuation of more than 120,000 people. AFP

The country’s recovery was celebrated by the Taliban, who after 20 years took control of Afghanistan again. ‘Congratulations to Afghanistan […] This victory belongs to all of us,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamists, at Kabul airport. Aamir QURESHI / AFP – 9.2.2021

Severely criticized for what would be considered by many to be a confused retreat, Biden declared there was no way to evacuate American and other Afghan officials before. For the president, the removal of more than 120,000 people was something historic and ended the war of more than 20 years. Carlos Barria / Reuters – 8.31.2021

On August 31, the last American soldier left Kabul airport, ending a conflict that ended as it began: with the Taliban commanding Afghanistan. In the weeks after withdrawal, Biden administration’s popularity and approval ratings plummeted in polls held in the United States Reuters

As US troops left Afghanistan, thousands of Latin Americans — most of them Haitians — were marching toward the US-Mexico border. Images of migrants being assaulted by US patrolmen made the Biden’s popularity drop further, forcing the president to go public to apologize PAUL RATJE / AFP

‘There will be consequences’, promised the American president, acknowledging that the aggressions of the patrols on the Texas border were a ‘shame’. ‘It’s just not who we are’, said Biden, for whom these images send the ‘wrong’ message to the world and the country Jonathan Ernst / Reuters – 8.26.2021

Despite Biden’s speech, approximately 7,500 Haitian migrants were deported from the United States to Haiti within 18 days between the end of September and the beginning of October Paul Ratje/AFP – 9.20.2021

While Biden had to deal with the migration crisis and post-Afghanistan, a new political imbroglio emerged, but this time with one of the country’s biggest allies – France. A group formed by Americans and British supplied submarines to Australia, undoing a previous military agreement that the French had made with the Australians Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP – 9.16.2021

The situation made French President Emmanuel Macron call for the immediate return of the French ambassador to the United States and demand explanations from Biden about what happened. The situation also upset representatives of the European Union, emphasizing that the American attitude hampered the bloc’s relationship with the country GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP

In October, in first personal meeting between the presidents, Biden tried to defuse the situation and claimed that the United States was ‘clumsy’ in the secret negotiation with Australia. Macron, following the good neighbor policy, spoke about turning the page and highlighted that what matters is what countries will do from now on. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters – 10.29.2021

During the opening of COP26 — the UN climate summit —, Biden said the US will cut greenhouse gas emissions, doing ‘whatever it takes’. The president highlighted that countries need to act together to achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement. Playback: YouTube

Still at the opening of COP26, Biden made a gaffe in his sleep during a speech in the event’s main auditorium.. The president was woken up by one of the American aides after taking a nap for more than a minute. Reproduction Twitter/Zach Purser Brown

In the days following the event, the China reached an agreement with the United States to ‘strengthen climate action’, said the Chinese special envoy for the climate, Xie Zhenhua. ‘Both parties recognize that there is a gap between current efforts and the goals of the Paris Agreement, so we will jointly strengthen climate action’ Jeff J Mitchell / POOL / AFP