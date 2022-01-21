US Supreme Court drops abortion ban in Texas

Controversial law prohibits action after six weeks of pregnancy, when many women still do not know they are pregnant, except in cases of incest and rape.

The Supreme Court of United States reinstated the almost total veto on abortion at the Texas, not contemplating exceptions for cases of incest and rape, and which can continue to apply for months in the face of the courts’ refusal to curb the norm. For the third time in the past six months, the Supreme Court has refused to halt implementation of Texas’ controversial law, which prohibits abortion after six weeks’ gestation, when many women still do not know they are pregnant, and which contradicts a precedent set by the court in 1973. The six conservative Supreme Court justices joined in the decision not to act on the case, while the three progressive justices disagreed. “This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a grave harm to women in Texas,” wrote progressive judge Sonia Sotomayor, who swore she would not “remain silent as a state continues to void the constitutional guarantee” that is the right to abortion.

The US Supreme Court already allowed the Texas veto to continue shortly after it took effect in September last year, and did the same in December, when it sent the case back to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative. from the country. On Monday, a panel of that court decided to ask the Texas Supreme Court to interpret the constitutionality of the veto, a process that promises to take months. To prevent the controversial law from remaining in effect in Texas during this period, abortion rights groups sent an urgent petition to the US Supreme Court, hoping the court would overturn the appeal court’s decision. The groups’ goal was to get the entity back to refer the case to a lower federal court that temporarily blocked the veto in October. Texas law allows individuals to file civil lawsuits against anyone who helps a pregnant woman get an abortion if they believe they are violating the ban, and offers a reward of up to $10,000 to each plaintiff for each judgment won.

*With information from EFE