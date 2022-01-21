USA. Three police officers charged with the death of an eight-year-old

The police went to the scene after gunshots were heard about 42 meters away from where they were and started shooting at a car heading towards them, where they thought the armed suspects were following. The three police officers fired 25 bullets, hitting four people, including eight-year-old Fanta Bility and her 12-year-old sister. Fanta Bility would eventually die.

At the time, two 16 and 18-year-olds were identified as the perpetrators of the initial shots and held responsible for the death of Fanta Bility. In November, the two teenagers were charged with first-degree murder.

The charge against the two youths has now been dropped and the three officers were charged on Wednesday with the child’s death. Sharon Hill Devon Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan and Brian James Devaney face involuntary manslaughter charges.

“We are now certain that the agents not only shot, but killed Fanta Bility, as well as injured three other youths,” Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told CBS News.

“They retaliated against the wrong target, in the wrong direction and against a group of people. That’s why they are being held accountable,” added Stollsteimer.

For prosecutor Tanner Rouse, the agents acted under the “wrong conviction of self-defense”, ending up shooting at the vehicle. “This is not a situation where they just opened fire with the intention of harming the people they shot,” Rouse said. “There was a conviction, although it was wrong, that this was necessary”, he explained.

Lawyers for the three police officers released a joint statement in which they reiterate their innocence and mourn all the victims. “This is a terrible tragedy that was caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a football game into a crime scene where an innocent child died and others were seriously injured,” the statement reads.