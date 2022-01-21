Valve releases first list of verified games for Steam Deck

The company has also started listing the titles won’t work on the portable PC

With launch confirmed for February this year, little by little the portable Steam Deck starts to have its list of compatible titles confirmed. Although the hardware was built to allow all Steam titles to be played, some restrictions may cause some games to not work as well — and 5 of them have already been shown to be incompatible with the platform.

While Valve had already confirmed Portal 2 compatibility, SteamDB confirmed that games like Celeste, Cuphead, Hollow Knight and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice run smoothly on the device — click here for the full list. On the other hand, simulation games that rely on virtual reality like Job Simulator and Arizona Sunshine don’t work on laptop — which is hardly a surprise.

Curiosity in the list of games without official Steam Deck support is Persona 4 Golden, which received its PC version in June 2020. That’s because, despite working with higher resolutions on Steam, the title was originally released for the PlayStation Vita, which has more discreet hardware than Valve’s new laptop.

List of compatible titles should grow

With just a few minutes to go until the official release of the Steam Deck, the list of titles supported by the platform is expected to grow rapidly. Valve intends to ship the device in different batches for its buyers (which depend on the date of purchase), and states that it has already managed to overcome the supply problems generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company has also started distributing development kits for the platform, which should facilitate the work of creators who want to obtain its certification seal. According to her, hundreds of kits have already been shipped, and an even larger amount is expected to be released in the coming months.

The Steam Deck was announced in July 2021, bringing the promise of make portable gaming PCs more affordables. In addition to providing a new option for consumers, the device should also mark the debut of a new interface that, in the future, should replace Big Picture mode also on desktops and notebooks.

Source: Games Radar