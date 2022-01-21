Vasco advances in the creation of the SAF and leaves open the possibility of selling football: “Partners will decide the model” | vasco

In the midst of an advanced process for the elaboration of the SAF model, Vasco broadcast a debate, this Friday, with some questions from journalists on the subject. Vice-general Roberto Duque Estrada and VP Legal Zeca Bulhões clarified some points about the direction of the project and talked about the next steps.

During the debate, they left open the possibility of football being traded with investors, if the partners so decide. At the beginning of the process, the idea was for the club to maintain 100% control.

– It is up to the club members to decide the model and form of funding for the activity. SAF generates many debt free opportunities, which will be arranged for payment in an orderly manner. It will ensure the payment of debts. Football requires a lot of money. The club’s legal model has to be prepared to support these costs. Particularly, I see this movement of professionalization of clubs with good eyes. This would make creating a league easier. As a Vasco fan, I remember very well that the last time Vasco opened up to foreign investment, it won Libertadores, Brasileiro, Copa Mercosul and Carioca. This shows that foreign investment can benefit everyone involved – said Legal VP Zeca Bulhões.

Vice-general Roberto Duque Estrada revealed that the studies are advanced and that Vasco is starting a phase of conversations with investors. He defended the creation of the SAF and said that the club cannot be left behind in this moment of changes in the Brazilian football scenario.

– The studies have started, they are in the conclusion phase and we are talking about the second stage, which is the conversation with interlocutors, possible investors. We are at a time when we cannot leave modernity behind. SAF is a new page in the history of Brazilian football. She came to stay. It allows her to highlight everything from the club’s heritage. I can have a 100% Vasco SAF, an SAF with minority investors and a SAF with majority investors. It all depends on the model adopted – stressed Duque.

– We want to win titles again. For that, we have to assemble teams with better financial resources and the best way to do that, I have no doubt, is to establish this Anonymous Football Society – said Duque Estrada.

Other interview topics

Which model to follow? Cruzeiro has been drying up debts and Botafogo plans to invest heavily in football.

Zeca: The best model is the one that ensures the growth of economic activity and maximizes the interest of the parties involved. In the case of Vasco, we understand that the club, as one of the biggest in Brazil, needs a legal model that can maximize the opportunities that the market can offer Vasco. Any investment has to preserve the club’s traditions, such as name, colors, uniforms, and the municipality where the club is located. And it would also have to address the payment of debts and ensure football’s competitiveness. To be sure that Vasco’s football will have the necessary investments to compete at a high level.

Zeca: “O Vasco Will never end”

Zeca: Vasco will never end. What SAF does is separate the football activity into one company. It highlights the football of the club that starts to work a legal model suitable to the football model. Today the reality of football has changed completely, it is a big business that moves billions worldwide and needs a model for this activity. SAF creates means for the club to achieve greater profitability for football.

Zeca: I believe that the Board will have this maturity, the board has been talking to the board members, with various political leaders. We have had a very open and frank dialogue regarding the moment lived at the club. The leaders are being contacted so that, when the matter reaches the Council, the counselors are aware of the responsibility of the matter that is in their hands. We have to find the best solution for the crisis we are in.

Zeca: It is important for us to know how to distinguish between the legal model and the form of capitalization. They are different things. You can have a legal model without an investor or with an investor. We understand that the SAF legal model offers many benefits, whether inside the club with its fans or outside the club with the entry of any interested members. Normally, an activity has two sources of financing: own capital, which partners contribute, and third-party capital, which are bank loans, suppliers. Those are the two main ones.

Strong investment in football

Duke Estrada: The directors will not participate (in the sale), no one can participate in the acquisition process of SAF shares. Regarding the conditions, Vasco has some premises: prioritizing football, ensuring a series of rights for our club as a shareholder in SAF… And all this is discussed at the negotiating table, in agreements in the statutory model. It all depends on a situation that does not yet exist. What I have to say is that there is a very important guideline of ours is that the investor who comes has to invest for real, invest firmly in football. Our goal here is to make our fans happy.

Duke Estrada: what I think is important to keep in mind is that the contracts will be made with investors at the right time. SAF’s bylaws are already being designed, we have studies well advanced and we should be circulating some minutes to start the discussion.

Cultural and historical heritage

Zeca: the club’s heritage will be preserved in the club. The club continues with its activities in other modalities and will need its assets to be able to exercise them. Football assets such as player contracts would be transferred to the SAF in order for it to be able to develop football. But the club’s heritage will be preserved, and the club’s greatest heritage is immaterial, which is the crowd. SAF comes precisely to create a virtuous circle of investment and growth. SAF project not only preserves the club’s heritage but increases the maximization of football through the development of football activity.

Duke Estrada: the SAF is an exclusive society for football, the object of the SAF is men’s, women’s and grassroots football. Olympic sports cannot go to the SAF. Vasco will not be sold, and within the club a series of activities will continue to be developed. Our rowing, basketball, swimming… Having a club free of heavy debts will give the club more financial resources. Having a club that owns assets, such as São Januário and the headquarters of Lagoa… Olympic sports are in the association, in Vasco da Gama. Once again: Olympic sports in the club and football in the SAF.

Duke Estrada: We are starting a second phase, which is to implement the model. This is the first discussion, we are setting up a permanent SAF discussion agenda. We want to find a path that is interesting for Vasco, for the institution, for the fans. So that we can once again play a leading role in football. And we will once again be protagonists in national football.

