VIDEO: Doctor vents during office hours after hearing patient complain about the delay in care: ‘we are also screwed’ | Mato Grosso

A doctor lost his patience in the middle of working at a reference health unit in care for Covid-19, in Alta Floresta, 800 km from Cuiabá, after hearing a patient offending other health professionals in the place due to the delay in care, this Thursday (20th).

A video recorded by people waiting for care shows the moment when the doctor goes to the outside of the health unit and asks patients for patience, saying that professionals are also overloaded. (watch above)

“Please have a little patience, we’re screwed in there too. Nobody asked to cluster, for God’s sake. Now you have to be patient to wait out here, because we don’t know what to do anymore”, he says in an excerpt of the video.

The doctor continues his outburst by asking if anyone has any suggestions to speed up care, as the professionals have already done everything to try to meet the demand.

“If you don’t cooperate and stop calling the councilor, the mayor, ‘to the fifth of hell’, we won’t be able to provide the service. I want to ask everyone to understand that the service will take time. Anyone want to ask something? Anyone want to suggest something? Do you need anything else?” he asks.

To the g1, Luiz Vagner Golembiouski said that the health unit has received a demand from patients above normal in recent weeks and that this has overloaded everyone, patients and health professionals.

According to him, this Thursday, one of the people waiting at the place was irritated by the delay and started to defer to the reception professionals, technicians and nursing teams.

“At that moment, I was passing in the hallway and I heard it, so I ended up getting excited over the situation. This is a behavioral issue of the human being, of not having the patience to wait. When the demand of patients increases, consequently, the waiting time increases”, he explained.

Luiz Vagner stated that there is no shortage of supplies and medicines at the site and that the work team has been expanded. The problem, according to him, is that the number of people who have sought medical care has risen considerably.

He said he believes this new wave of Covid-19 infections is a reflection of the holiday season.

“Everyone is working double to try to meet the demand, try to meet everyone with the minimum quality, so it’s no use for people to come here screaming, because everyone will have to wait, no one is better than anyone else”, he pointed out.

How the service is done

The doctor said that the team had to change the way of working at the health unit because of the high demand.

“Before, triage was carried out, consultation with the doctor and then it was sent for the exam, but this accumulated patients in the corridor. Now, the patient goes through the screening, performs the exam and only then goes to the doctor with the result”, he said.

He explained that each patient has a screening and testing time of approximately 10 minutes. Some more severe patients are under observation for about 6 hours for complementary exams and medication application.

Services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis, with the exception of critically ill patients. These, according to the doctor, have priority in care.

To try to contain the advance of Covid-19 in the municipality, Mayor Valdemar Gamba published a new decree this week determining the curfew, between 0:00 and 5:00, and limiting the service capacity of all commercial establishments by 50%.

The most recent bulletin released by the city hall points to 220 active cases and 146 suspects. Of the 10 ICU beds available in the city, four are occupied.

Bars, cafeterias, restaurants and the like must also adopt a contingency protocol limited to 50% of the place’s capacity.