“VR headsets are simply annoying” • Eurogamer.com

Ken Kutaragi, widely known as the “Father of PlayStation”, has not made favorable comments about virtual reality and the bet on the Metaverse by companies like Facebook.

The Japanese man, who is now 71, now works at Ascent Robotics, a Tokyo-based company focused on industrial robotics – the ultimate goal being to manufacture truly autonomous machines.

He recently gave an interview to Bloomberg, and although he is no longer directly involved in the video game industry, he gave his opinion on the latest bets from some companies.

About the metaverse, he said that “being in the real world is very important, the metaverse wants to create an almost real virtual world, I can’t see the purpose of it”.

“Would you rather be a polished avatar rather than your real person? Essentially, this is no different from anonymous messaging sites,” concluded Ken Kutaragi.

Not stopping there, he also said what he thinks about virtual reality: “Headsets isolate you from the real world and I can’t agree with that. Headsets are just annoying.”

Wise words, or not at all?



