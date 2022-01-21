Watch out! 4 wrong ways to drink water that are bad for your health

THE Water It is essential for the well-being and maintenance of health. The liquid helps to hydrate the body, regulate temperature, improve the functioning of organs and joints, in addition to assisting in the transport of oxygen and the absorption of nutrients by the body.

Even with so many benefits, it is necessary to consume it correctly or else a series of problems can arise in the body. Check out a list of medical recommendations that you need to be careful about when it comes to water intake.

4 precautions to take when drinking water

Consuming poorly stored water

It is not safe to consume water from open bottles that have been left in the car or at work for many hours and have been held in the mouth. In this case, there is a risk of contamination by bacteria and fungi.

When we are in contact with nature, it is natural to want to drink water when it appears to be clean and crystalline. But care must be taken, because if it is not treated, the water can be contaminated by chemical substances, waste and microorganisms, causing diarrhea, vomiting, fever and even more serious complications.

Although it is pleasant to drink cold water on hot days, there is a risk of thermal shock in the digestive system when we consume the extremely cold liquid and the body is super hot. The results can be painful spasms in the esophagus, in addition to worsening hoarseness, pharyngitis and tonsillitis.

Drinking ‘flavoured’ water that has passed time

Some people often add pieces of raw fruits, vegetables and spices to the water for flavor. The practice can be positive, as it stimulates the consumption of liquid and guarantees more nutrients. However, when care is not taken, there is a risk of contamination and mild food poisoning. For this reason, during preparation, food must be well sanitized, fresh and water consumed until the end of the day.