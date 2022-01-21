“We managed to diagnose 50 cases of covid in a single day”, says medical manager of Children’s Hospital, in SP – Revista Crescer

+



The year 2022 is being marked by a new wave of covid in Brazil, driven by the Ômicron variant. And this time, with immunized adults, the number of infected and hospitalized children grows more and more, including in pediatric ICUs. “On January 5, we had only one child hospitalized with covid. A week later, that number had already increased to eight”, informed the press office of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to CRESCER.

Hospital Santa Catarina – Paulista also saw its number of child patients increase considerably. “Here, the increase was 400% in the total number of pediatric patients hospitalized with Covid-19, compared to 15 days in the previous period,” a spokesperson said. Because of this, the hospital had to be divided into two distinct areas to reinforce the safety of patients and staff. “We organized a hot area, intended for patients with suspected covid-19 and positive/confirmed, and a cold area, for those already tested, without covid-19”, informed the advisory.

At Sabará Children’s Hospital, located in the central region of the capital, the increase in cases began in the second half of December. According to data from the press office, in January 2021, the hospital did not have any patients hospitalized with covid. Quite different from the first fifteen days of this year, when the number of hospitalizations is already at 11.

The number of visits to the emergency room also draws attention. In January 2021, there were 560 calls for respiratory diseases. In the first fifteen days of this year, there are 1,019. “In December, this increase in respiratory diseases was very much confused with the epidemic of Influenza, by H3N2. But, little by little, the cases of covid were standing out and increasing every day. We managed to diagnose more than 50 positive cases in a single day in the first half of January”, said pediatric infectious disease specialist Francisco Oliveira, medical manager of Sabará, in an interview with CRESCER.

(Photo: Getty)

heterogeneous symptoms

According to the doctor, the new wave driven by Ômicron has not only increased the number of visits to children in the emergency room, but also hospitalizations. “In this new wave, around 10% of children have been hospitalized. Fortunately, without very serious conditions, although we have had an increase in ICU hospitalization as well, compared to previous waves,” he said. “Severe cases are concentrated in children under 1 year of age and in those with comorbidities, such as pneumopathies, children with Down syndrome, chronic cephalopathy… they are the ones most likely to develop complications. As for symptoms, We have seen a very heterogeneous combination, that is, we have seen children with a single symptom, which is fever, and others with fever and gastrointestinal symptoms, but without respiratory symptoms or only respiratory symptoms. There is no pattern,” he said.

omicron

For the infectologist, the end-of-year festivities did contribute to the increase in cases, but the main factor involved was the arrival of the Ômicron variant in the country. “Some studies carried out in Brazil have shown that the new variant is already responsible for almost 100% of the cases of covid. short incubation period. Of course, the fact that people have gathered and traveled enhances the transmission capacity of the variant”, he explains.

Vaccination

Unfortunately, according to the infectologist, many parents still have doubts about vaccinating their children against covid. “Although they arrive with doubts, we have seen that most, at least 80% of parents and guardians who seek guidance, accept vaccination guidance after an explanation on the subject, especially in relation to the benefits of the vaccine. percentage that remains less flexible and, unfortunately, we know that there is a political and ideological issue that contaminates this decision, which is regrettable”, he concluded.

