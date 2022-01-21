Wesley Safadão comes out in defense of Naiara Azevedo and pins: “Chato”

Wesley Safadão seems to have been bothered by one of the participants confined in Big Brother Brasil 22. This past Wednesday (19) he made a post on social networks defending the singer Naiara Azevedo and pinning the confined.

A fan of the most watched house in Brazil, Wesley Safadão decided to use social media to criticize one of the confined participants, Rodrigo. For him, the paulista would be ‘taking the foot’ of Naiara Azevedo and talking too much about his name to the other confined. “Nobody: A. Rodrigo: A Naiara…”, the musician complained.

Wesley Safadão’s comment generated several reactions from fans and followers. “Is he lying? He only talks about her!”, agreed a fan of the musician. “Don’t travel, stop hating him”, defended another anonymous in the comments of the publication. “Boring you huh, nothing to do,” said a third.

It is worth remembering that before Wesley Safadão’s criticism, Rodrigo and Tiago Abravanel talked about the strong personality of the sertaneja. The handsome man said that he was hesitant to meet the singer and admitted that he has already changed his mind. “We speak very little, but people have spoken and I have seen that she is very affectionate, very nice”, he guaranteed.

This past weekend, Wesley Safadão made a controversial outburst during a show in the city of Tamandaré, in Pernambuco. The singer expressed his discomfort with the new government decrees, which limited the public’s presence at events because of Covid-19.

While performing, Wesley Safadão said he will not stop performing. The information comes from columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles. “I’m not staying at home anymore. I’m going out to work because I have a bill to pay and the people who work with me do too. If it’s up to me the show won’t stop. Respect the group that organizes the event”, fired the musician.

At the beginning of the year, after three members of his band tested positive for Covid-19, Wesley Safadão canceled several shows. After the singer’s performance at a New Year’s Eve party in the early hours of Saturday (01), the artist’s team published a note.

“We inform you that, after carrying out a new RT-PCR exam, part of singer Wesley Safadão’s band tested positive for Covid-19. For this reason, the shows that would be held today (1st) and tomorrow (2nd) in Itajaí (SC), Jurerê (SC) and Guarapari (ES), respectively, will be cancelled.