What do you eat or drink influence your testosterone level? – 01/21/2022

Everything we eat or drink directly influences our health. In addition to preventing (or even causing) diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and high blood pressure, food also has an impact on the hormones that our body produces.

But did you know that testosterone, a substance that is directly linked to male reproductive function, is an exception? In this case, what is or is not ingested does not make much of a difference in the increase or decrease of the hormone in the body — at least not directly.

“If you look on the internet, you will find a series of indications and miraculous recipes. But none of them has scientific proof. Foods capable of decreasing or increasing the levels of this hormone have not yet been discovered”, says Luiz Otávio Torres, director of the SBU (Sociedade Brazilian Institute of Urology).

The doctor adds that there are even studies linking food and testosterone, however, they do not present much solid evidence. One of the most recent to address the topic was published in 2020, in the United States, by researchers from the University of Chicago, the NorthShore University Health System Group and Northwestern University.

Their aim was to examine the relationship between hormone levels and low-fat, Mediterranean, and low-carb diets. The study’s conclusion was that men who adhered to a low-fat diet had lower serum testosterone levels than the others — but the differences were quite modest.

“In general, these analyzes fail because they are carried out for a short period and with a small sample. To really test the effectiveness of a specific food, diet and even herbal medicines that promise to increase the rates of the substance, it would be necessary to do a double blind randomized study , comparing two groups of people for a few months. Then we would have a scientific answer”, points out Torres.

Food has no direct link to a drop in testosterone, but obesity does. Image: iStock

Balanced nutrition is the key

Although it is still not possible to claim that any ingredient or type of food alone increases or decreases the levels of male hormone, the president of the SBU guarantees that having a balanced diet is essential to keep it under control. “A good diet is beneficial for everything and contributes to the maintenance of body weight, and this is related to testosterone. Today, we know that obesity leads to a decrease in its levels”, he says.

To give you an idea, a work recently presented and carried out by researchers Taciana Leonel Nunes Tiraboschi and Monique Tonani Novaes, from UEFS (State University of Feira de Santana), Bahia, with the collaboration of professionals from the UFC (Federal University of Ceará). ) and USP (University of São Paulo), concluded that obese men —with waist circumference over 102 centimeters— are five times more likely to have testosterone deficiency than non-obese men.

The research had the participation of 3,479 individuals, who were divided into 4 groups: 45-64 years old (2,168), 65-74 years old (805), 75-84 years old (404) and over 85 years old (102). From the data obtained, the overall prevalence of low testosterone rates was 19% — and similar across all age groups. In non-obese patients with waist circumference less than 94 cm, the low rate was 4%, while in obese patients with waist circumference over 110 cm, it reached 44%.

According to José Bessa Júnior, professor at UEFS and coordinator of the study, these results make it very clear that obesity is the main factor associated with the drop in testosterone in men. One of the explanations is that excess fat in the body increases the production of an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen (female hormone) and, consequently, causes its levels to decrease.

Apart from that, the expert points out that obesity also hinders compensatory mechanisms. “When there is excess fat, larger amounts of inflammatory substances and the hormone leptin, related to appetite control, are released into the body. They interfere with the functioning of the pituitary gland, a gland located in the brain and responsible for releasing a hormone, LH (luteinizing ), which sends a signal for the testes to produce testosterone”, he explains.

When the level of testosterone is low, symptoms appear: loss of muscle mass, lack of energy, decreased libido, sexual dysfunction, tiredness, drowsiness, irritability and increased visceral fat. Image: iStock

Abusive alcohol consumption compromises hormone levels

Another factor related to what is consumed and that can lead to a decrease in the male hormone is the use of alcohol. What happens is that the metabolization of the drink alters the production process of the hormone: at the same time that it increases the release of aromatase, as in obesity, it decreases the release of coenzyme NAD+, essential for the production of testosterone in the testes.

But this condition, as Roberta Frota Villas Boas, an endocrinologist at Hospital Nove de Julho makes clear, does not happen if the person has a glass of wine or a glass of beer every now and then. “It takes an abusive consumption. No drink alone, as well as no food, has an influence on testosterone, is beneficial or harmful. Information that says the opposite has no evidence, “says the doctor.

Torres adds that the important thing to keep hormone levels under control is not adopting this or that diet or consuming or cutting out some food, but adopting healthy lifestyle habits. “This includes eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and avoiding stress. You need to be physically and mentally healthy so that hormones, not just hormones, are produced correctly.”

Low testosterone can be harmful to health

Testosterone is the main male androgen hormone — although it is also found in women, but in smaller amounts. Produced in the testes (95%) and adrenal glands (5%), its function is to develop and maintain secondary sexual characteristics in men: hair growth, increased muscle mass, development of genitals and sexual activity.

With advancing age, it is natural for a drop in level to occur. It is estimated that from the age of 40 there is a decline of 1% per year. However, Torres explains that this is not a rule. “Unlike women, who completely stop releasing estrogen when they reach menopause, men never stop producing testosterone. What can happen is a decrease in a percentage of individuals.”

In addition to aging — and obesity, alcohol abuse and stress, as we reported earlier —, other possible causes are the use of certain drugs, such as those for treating prostate cancer, surgery or radiotherapy of the testicles, and some tumors of the hypophysis.

When the drop is very sharp, that is, the hormone levels are below 300 nanograms per deciliter of blood and there are symptoms (muscle mass loss, lack of energy, decreased libido, sexual dysfunction, tiredness). , drowsiness, irritability and increased visceral fat), a man is considered to have hypogonadism or AAD (Androgenic Disorder of Aging Male).

José Hipólito Dantas Junior, professor at HUOL (Hospital Universitário Onofre Lopes), at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), comments that there is treatment for this situation. The first option, according to him, is to promote a lifestyle change: lose weight, practice physical activity regularly and eliminate harmful habits (smoking or drinking).

If that doesn’t work, testosterone replacement can be used. “But this requires a thorough assessment, case by case, and should only be done with the indication and monitoring of trained doctors. Never randomly, as there are risks”, observes the specialist.

In Brazil, the types of medication available are injectable (short- and long-acting, with applications every 2-4 weeks or every 3 months, respectively) and transdermal gel (it is applied every day on the skin, normally in hairless regions). ). Among the possible effects of hormone replacement therapy (TRT) are infertility, thrombosis, tumor development and increased risk for cardiovascular disease.