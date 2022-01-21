what happens to who owns LAME3 and LAME4 shares?

Business

The actions of the Stores American, until then under the tickers LAME3 and LAME4, will no longer be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange after the trading session on Friday (21).

This is due to a corporate reorganization of Americanas, which is already traded on the stock exchange under the ticker AMER3. As the operation progresses, investors who hold the shares LAME3 and LAME4 will be influenced by the unification of the companies’ shareholding base.

This change, it is worth remembering, was explained and detailed in the plans released by the company in early November, implemented after shareholder approval.

As of the trading session on Monday (24), whoever has ordinary (LAME3) or preferred (LAME4) shares will have them replaced, in the same proportion, by the new American stocks, from ticker AMER3.

Once the corporate reorganization is completed, the “holding discount” of Lojas Americanas ends and the liquidity of the shares of the resulting company is increased, with only one ticker being traded on the stock exchange.

LAME3 was entitled to a refund

In some cases, it is worth remembering that the shareholder can also choose to be reimbursed in cash for the shares, and since Tuesday (14) dissenting shareholders can request their withdrawal.

Who can reimburse the shares in cash at the brokerage are the shareholders who did not vote in favor of the unification of the shareholder base at the meetings.

In other words, these people could choose not to become AMER3 shareholders, receiving reimbursement for the LAME3 shares, as long as they have the shares as of November 3, 2021. Whoever bought the shares on the trading session of November 4th or later does not have this right of withdrawal.

The period for exercising the right ended on January 13, 2022 – that is, those who did not vote in favor of the unification and hold LAME3 common shares, at least since November 3, will receive R$ 5.49 per common share.

“The right of withdrawal was exercised by shareholders holding 2,934,085 common shares issued by Lojas Americanas, during the period that ended on January 13, 2022”, says the company’s statement.

Payment will be made on January 21, 2022, the last trading day for LAME3 and LAME4 shares.

And who stick with AMER3?

Whoever chooses to become a partner of Americanas will receive an amount of 0.188964 of AMER3 share for each common or preferred share of Lojas Americanas held by them, both LAME3 and LAME4.

For these, the credit of the shares will only occur on January 26, 2022. However, anyone who wants to trade the shares can do so from the 24th.

What analysts say about Americanas shares

Since mid-to-late 2021, when the reorganization was already public, analysts were already citing the increase in liquidity for AMER3, the only future ticker. Despite this, and the predictions of a high target price, the recommendation is not always to buy.

Goldman Sachs, in December 2021, upon contacting more details of the corporate reorganization, set a target price of BRL 39 for AMER3 shares over the next 12 months, but stressed a neutral recommendation for the role.

“We believe that this reorganization is a strategic plus point, as it could increase the voting power of minorities (who own the majority of the company), as well as potentially increase equity liquidity and end the historic ‘hold discount’ on LAME3 and LAME4″, the report says. signed by analysts Felipe Rached, Gustavo Fratini and Irma Sgarz.

According to the document, given the current change and transfer of 0.188964 shares of AMER3, there is the implication of continuing with the same proportion of participation that they currently have in AMER3 (directly or indirectly).

In addition, it is worth remembering that a poison pill clause was approved, an instrument that stipulates that any shareholder that reaches a stake above 15% must extend an offer to acquire all the shares issued by the company in order to ‘buy it in full’.

According to the investment bank, the positive points for this unification are:

Right to vote proportional to participation

Increase in liquidity and absence of holding discount

board structure

Despite this, analysts emphasize that there are events that can cause falls in shares and add risk to the operation, which contributes to the bank’s recommendation to remain neutral.

“Key downside risks include the phasing out of fiscal stimulus, the discretionary element in the sales volume mix that could more than offset the benefits of the shift, plus increased competition among major e-commerce players that are doing well. capitalized, as Free market (MELI34) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and with new entrants,” says the report.

In addition, analysts negatively highlight:

Rising cost and expenses for delivery and infrastructure and omnichannel initiatives

The relationship between deficit and guidance for slower expansion and maturation in new stores

The increase in expenses associated with building an own payments initiative [a Ame Digital]

The usual execution risks around potential mergers and acquisitions activity

At the time of the report, in December, the ordinary papers of the American were quoted at R$ 28.50, but are currently quoted at R$ 30.47. On the other hand, LAME3 and LAME4 closed the last trading session, on Thursday (20), quoted at R$6.43 and R$6.42, respectively.