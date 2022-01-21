What Mars and the Tonga eruption have in common

The eruption of the volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Haʻapai, last Saturday (15), generated a huge tsunami that invaded several islands in the Pacific, leaving populations homeless and without access to communication.

Tragedy, on the other hand, is serving as an object of study for NASA researchers. According to an article published in the journal naturethe eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga could help scientists understand how the surfaces of Mars (and even Venus) formed.

First of all, it’s important to remember that billions of years ago, there was liquid water on Mars. The red planet also has small conical volcanoes, whose formation is still poorly understood. Many of them may have erupted with constant flows of lava, but others may have been explosive, such as the Hunga Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai.

Now, back to Earth. The volcanic island in Tonga began to form from volcanic ash and lava spewed from the undersea volcano. This movement started in 2015 and persisted until 2022, which is quite unusual considering that these islands usually only last a few months before being eroded.

NASA researchers began to look at the region with different eyes already at that time, as they wanted to understand how these islands form, erode and persist. The similarities of the structure with what is seen on Mars and other planets in the solar system would allow a further comparison.

It is worth remembering that we are not dealing here with any volcanic eruption, but one that occurred within the ocean. The presence of large amounts of seawater can make explosions more violent, as well as quickly cooling the lava and restricting the amount of gas emitted by it. Not to mention that the marine environment mimics some aspects of low gravity, which again refers to the red planet.

The explosion of the volcano in Tonga was not so positive for science. Since December, the giant had been showing small eruptions, which were increasing the size of the island while causing its slow erosion – which was being documented by NASA. Now, almost the entire block is gone. It’s up to the researchers to wait and see if another island will form there.