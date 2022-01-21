What this month’s rains mean for Brazilian reservoirs

The rains improved from October onwards and the reservoirs are already replenishing, but the energy bill should not fall before April.| Photo: Agência Brasil

The year started with above-average rainfall and progress in the storage of hydroelectric reservoirs in the country’s main basins, according to the National Electric System Operator (ONS). However, this does not mean an immediate relief in the electricity bill of Brazilians.

The volume of water caused inconvenience, but led the lakes of the plants of the Southeast/Midwest subsystem to quickly gain almost 13 percentage points in reserve, going from the 25% of capacity recorded at the end of 2021 to 37.84% in the data of 18 of January.

The region was a major focus of concern during the 2020/2021 water crisis as it accounts for 70% of the country’s hydroelectric generation. With the rains occurring in the headwaters and in the dams of the plants, the ONS told the People’s Gazette that, “for now, we can say that the reservoirs are recovering well”.

The reservation regarding the affirmation of full recovery is due to expectations regarding the total amount of rain at the end of the wet season, which will guarantee greater or lesser tranquility to the system. Despite the uncertainty, the assessment of the ONS is that “the scenarios indicate that we will have no problem to meet the demand for energy load in the National Interconnected System in 2022”.

The National Operator’s projections are that the Southeast/Midwest subsystem will reach 41.7% of its total storage in the month of June, when winter begins, a characteristically drier season. The expected water reserve is almost 14 percentage points higher than that observed in the same month last year, when the reservoirs held only 28% of capacity.

The forecast is eye-popping when compared to the overcoming moment of scarcity, but it is still well below indices such as the 72% of storage observed in June 2012 – levels that the country never reached again. The comparison characterizes a long sequence of years with less than necessary rainfall and difficulty filling the reservoirs, according to Juliana Chade, manager of Prices and Market Studies at the specialized consultancy Megawhat.

“In 2012 the reservoirs started to fall and in all other years they did not reach the previous levels. It is a warning that, from then on, the precipitations have decreased. The reservoirs are in better condition but they are not recovered. And if it doesn’t rain – or if it rains much less than average – [a solução] is to continue thermal dispatch outside the order of merit, operational restrictions, to have more water in the reservoirs and remove the risk of power outages”, he evaluates, admitting that the ONS may still resort to actions that made the bill more expensive in 2021, but avoided shortages.

For Chad, the ONS will still need thermal dispatch at least until March, despite the initial recovery guaranteed by the rains. “Even if the model doesn’t say you need it, [o Operador] must continue dispatching these thermals to have security in the system. You can probably stretch a little more to get to the dry period and feel the situation”, he believes.

With a chance of possible maintenance of more expensive energy generation to serve Brazilians despite the water that has been arriving, the withdrawal of additional charges from the electricity bill from the month of May may be on the horizon.

More rains and green tariff flag

Megawhat analysis points out that the tariff flag should fall back to the green level – that is, without additional charges – as soon as the water scarcity flag ceases to apply, which adds BRL 14.20 per 100 kWh consumed since September 2021 and will be maintained until April, according to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

If the scenario expected by the consultancy is confirmed, it will be the first time since January 2021 that Brazilians will pay only for their consumption on the electricity bill, without increases motivated by unfavorable generation conditions.

The evaluation also indicates that there may be activation of the yellow level in the months of June, July and August, returning to green between September and December.

Adopted by Aneel in 2015, the tariff flags have four levels (green, yellow, red 1 and red 2) that indicate more or less expensive production of electricity – which can be affected by droughts, high fuels used by thermoelectric plants, etc.

In the case of yellow and red flags, the additions to the electricity bill range from R$1.87 to R$9.49 for every 100 kWh consumed; the green one is exempt from extra charges, as it means that the generation takes place under favorable conditions. The disclosure of the tariff flag to be in force in May should take place on April 29, according to the regulatory agency’s calendar.

The deficit of the crisis in the reservoirs

The heavier rains, within the expected period, start the rebuilding of the reservoirs, but are unable to reverse another cost that will reach the consumer’s account: the financial deficit of the crisis.

Recent estimates indicate that the expenses resulting from the water crisis should reach the figure of R$ 17 billion, but not everything will be covered by the flag created for this purpose. The amount is insufficient to cover the expenses with thermal dispatch and other measures to combat it.

To cover the hole, distributors will have access to credit operations, provided for in MP edited by the federal government in December. The help to companies, in practice, will prevent the deficit account from being passed on to consumers at once in this year’s readjustments – which could exceed 21%, according to Aneel’s forecast. Thus, the price of the crisis will be diluted in charges that will occur in installments, with interest on the operation.