what to expect for stock exchanges and exchanges in Brazil this Friday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The day begins with an empty economic agenda, but with anticipation for speeches by economic officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In the international market, the concern is with the advancement of the coronavirus and how it will affect the world economy

At 09:24, it retreated 0.58%, while it rose 0.67%, to R$ 5.4670.

In the United States, futures for the 100 fell 0.89%, while the futures for the 100 fell 0.55% and 0.30%, respectively.

Brazil recorded this Thursday 168,495 new cases of coronavirus, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 23,585,243, the Ministry of Health reported. total fatalities from the disease in the country to 622,205, the ministry said.

President Jair Bolsonaro is working with Congress to create a Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) that would lower fuel and energy prices. The measure is a reaction to the high of these two products last year, which were responsible for making inflation rise to 10.06%.

The PEC would authorize the government to temporarily reduce or even zero federal taxes on gasoline, diesel and electricity during times of crisis. In addition, a reserve fund would also be created to alleviate the rise in prices in times of greater pressure.

The expectation is that this topic will be developed in early February, with the end of the parliamentary recess. The Ministry of Economy did not oppose the reduction of taxes, because it believes that the federal revenue has grown in a structural way. Furthermore, as it is a PEC, it would not be necessary to present a source of compensation, as determined by the Fiscal Responsibility Law, and also because the tax reduction would be temporary.

News of the day

digital currency – The released a document along with a survey to be completed by stakeholders, in which it says it will continue to explore a wide range of design options for creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The Fed highlighted, however, that it will only take further steps towards developing a CBDC if the research points to benefits for households, businesses and the wider economy that outweigh the downside risks, as well as indicating that CBDC is superior to alternative methods.

Elections – According to the PoderData poll released by the news website Poder360, former president Lula has 42% of the votes against 28% for current president Jair Bolsonaro. In the previous poll, a month ago, Lula had 40% and Bolsonaro 30%.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Departure from Paramaribo, Suriname, to Georgetown, Guyana; Meeting with the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali; Return to Brasilia.

Paulo Guedes – Participates in the World Economic Forum virtual event in the “Global Economic Outlook”; Meeting with the Head of the Special Advisory for Strategic Affairs, Daniella Marques; Meeting with the Assistant Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs, João Rossi (SA:).

Campos Neto – Internal dispatches.

corporate news

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras has scheduled the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) for February 22, which will enable the privatization of the company, separating the assets that will not be subject to the capitalization scheduled to take place in the second quarter of this year. The company noted that the operation in B3 (SA:), however, still depends on the approval of the Federal Audit Court (TCU).

Free Market (NASDAQ:) – Mercado Livre announced that it bought a stake in 2TM, the parent company of Mercado , and blockchain platform Paxos, without disclosing the amounts.

XP (SA:) – XP announced this Friday (21) the creation of an investment brokerage with the offices of independent agents BRA Investimentos and BS Investimentos. BRA Investimentos and BS Investimentos have, together, R$ 5 billion in custody and 90 thousand clients. The new brokerage is expected to start operating next year.

Lojas Americanas (SA:) – As of next Monday, the 24th, Lojas Americanas shares will no longer be traded on the B3 trading floor. Today will be your last trading day. This is due to the process of incorporation of Lojas Americanas SA into Americanas SA, approved on December 10th.

Hapvida (SA:) and Intermédica (SA:) – The closing of the merger between Hapvida and Intermédica should take place on February 11, when Intermédica’s shares will no longer be traded on B3. Each Intermédica shareholder will receive, on February 16, 5.2436 Hapvida shares per share, and on March 29, shareholders will receive the cash portion in the amount of R$ 5.1260 per share.

In addition, Intermédica’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of R$1 billion, equivalent to R$1.6130 per share, to be paid until March 29.

Oncoclinics (SA:) – Through its subsidiary Idengene Medicina Diagnósticos, Oncoclínicas purchased the entire Microimaging Pathology and Cytopathology Laboratory for R$8 million.

Ambipar (SA:) – Ambipar informed that Disal, one of the group’s companies, announced the start of construction of the GIRI Project, located in the city of Santiago, Chile. GIRI will be a classification, pre-treatment and preparation plant for recycling and recovery of waste with a capacity of 60,000 tons per year, with potential net sales of US$ 8 million and a potential Ebitda margin of 70% per year. The total investment of the Project will be approximately US$ 18 million and the start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.