What’s New in Ubuntu 22.04 – Diolinux

Recently, several new features have been announced for Ubuntu 22.04, including information about the kernel version chosen for the LTS (Long Term Support) release, the path developers will take regarding the GNOME 41 implementation, and most.

A “Rugged” Path to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

There are still a few months to go before the release of Ubuntu 22.04 and the new LTS is already making the rounds.

A little while ago we talked about some problems that the migration from GNOME Shell to libadwaita is causing in the Yaru theme, in addition to the complications that can cause the next version of Ubuntu not be able to dual boot by default.

As if that weren’t enough of a problem, potential instabilities will make it unfeasible for Ubuntu to bring the full port to GTK4 that was done by GNOME.

Difficulties in implementing GTK4

according to what was revealed by developers, Canonical is currently working on porting GNOME 41 for deployment on Ubuntu 22.04. Once this stage of development is complete, the team will begin work to bring version 42 to the desktop environment.

“Daily build” of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

However, this port will not be done in full, as the company has opted for a more conservative approach in relation to applications that use GTK4. This happened because the developers believe that there was not enough time to test and ensure the stability of these software.

The problems don’t stop there, as the main applications of the GNOME environment are being ported to the “libadwaita” library which, currently, does not support changes in the themes and colors of the applications. Which makes the application of “Yaru”, the default Ubuntu theme, much more complicated.

The good news of Ubuntu 22.04

Fortunately, not “everything” is bad news. The new “dark mode on/off” functionality being brought in by GNOME will also be implemented in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and will have to be adapted to work with applications that Canonical will maintain in GTK3.

In addition, the team has assured that it will update to the latest versions all applications that use GTK3.

Finally, Canonical is working on resolving the compatibility issues involving “libadwaita” and, once resolved, updates containing the GTK4 applications should be released even after the release of the new LTS.

The Best Linux Kernel Version for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Linux kernel 5.15 was the version chosen for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release. Some might think that the team could have chosen a newer version, however, some important factors were responsible for the developers to make that decision.

The first factor is that just like the new version of Ubuntu, Kernel Linux 5.15 is also an LTS.

In addition, this version contains some of the main implementations of recent times, such as the Improved support for the NTFS file system, improvements to EXT4, and driver versions that will still be considered “recent” on the Ubuntu 22.04 release date.

Even so, the new version of Ubuntu won’t stick with version 5.15 of the kernel for long, as plans are to implement Linux 5.17, in an update, after the system’s release.

That’s all, folks! 😉