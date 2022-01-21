WhatsApp is close to launching the migration of chats from Android to iOS

The WhatsApp Beta update released this Thursday (20) shows that support for Android to iOS chat transfers is closer to being released. Hidden in version 22.2.74 of the app for iPhones, the feature should make it possible to import chats as soon as the login is done on the new phone.

This isn’t the first time this feature has appeared in experimental versions — in September of last year, support for transferring chats was found in a preview of the Android app. Since then, WhatsApp has not released any news about the feature.

The transfer of chats from Android to iOS still lacks details (Image: Playback/WABetaInfo)

According to the WABetaInfo website, the transfer requires the Move to iOS app to be downloaded on the Android phone. It is not clear, however, if the migration requires that the devices be connected by cable, nor if all versions of Google’s OS will be able to export chats.

For now, the feature is not even available to testers and there is no official information. It is worth remembering that the transfer of WhatsApp chats from iOS to Samsung Android phones has been available since September last year.

Since the feature is not available even for those who use WhatsApp Beta, it’s not even worth running after the update. However, if you want to keep the app up to date with updates, check the App Store for pending downloads.

Source: WABetaInfo