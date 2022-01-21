WhatsApp: Support feature is found in the app again

According to the WABetaInfo website, the Whatsapp re-enabled the user help service within the application. The “Contact Us” option in the “Help” tab had been removed without further explanation.

Now, when the user requests application support, the answer to the question will come directly through the chat. To differentiate from other conversations, support messages will be marked in green.

See also: WhatsApp Cloning: Learn how to identify crime and protect yourself

The action can prevent criminals from impersonating the company’s staff in order to apply scams.

When the user requests help, information such as the phone number, network connection type and version of Whatsapp, for example, can be granted to support to better understand the problem.

It is worth mentioning that the feature is initially released only for users of the Whatsapp beta for Android 2.22.3.5 and iOS 22.2.72. However, it may soon be released to other users of the stable version of the messenger.

Payment help

However, it is worth emphasizing that the solutions, or explanations of problems related to the Whatsapp Pay can also be obtained within the app. But, in this case, the help only refers to questions predetermined by the platform. In this sense, if the question is not in the list, the answer can only be sent to the support team by email.

WhatsApp Web: See how to use it

THE Whatsapp Web is a browser version of the messaging application accessed through devices such as desktop and notebook computers. With it, the user can exchange messages, send documents, photos and stickers as in the mobile application.

It was recently incorporated into the beta version of Whatsapp Web, the possibility of connecting the same account in “Multiple devices” without losing the connection even if the cell phone is disconnected or without battery. Check below how to use this messenger option.

How to activate WhatsApp Web?

In the browser with the computer connected to the internet, access the site. Next, open the WhatsApp application on your cell phone and click on “More Options” (devices with Android system) or go to Settings (devices with iOS system) and select “Connected devices”.

Once this is done, tap on “Connect a device” and point your smartphone camera at the QR code displayed on the website. Whatsapp Web on browser screen. Then all your conversations will be displayed on your PC screen and it will be ready to use.