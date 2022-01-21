WhatsApp tests feature that lets you listen to audio over other apps

One of the most requested features of the Whatsapp may be released soon. The messenger is trying an update that allows the user to listen to audios while browsing other applications on the cell phone.

In this case, when you enter a conversation and release a voice message, you will not be interrupted if you need to leave the application to check something on the device or on other platforms.

See also: WhatsApp Cloning: Learn how to identify crime and protect yourself

Before this possibility, the user who tried to leave the conversation listening to some audio had the voice message playback interrupted by the user himself. Whatsapp. But now, it is possible to go through all the tabs of the device without losing the audio.

Test phase

According to the WABetaInfo portal, specialized in anticipating the news of the messenger, the tool is available for testers of the Whatsapp Beta on iOS and WhatsApp Business Beta for Android.

In practice, to test the system-independent function, you will need to access the application and click on More Options” (the three dots in the upper corner of the platform). Once this is done, select the “Connected Devices” tab and then the “Multiple Devices (Beta)” option.

When entering the trial version, the functionality must be released. To verify it, just open some audio and exit the messenger, remembering that the resource is in the development phase, being subject to playback problems.

See how to use and enjoy all the functions of WhatsApp Web

THE Whatsapp Web is a browser version of the messaging application accessed through devices such as desktop and notebook computers. With it, the user can exchange messages, send documents, photos and stickers as in the mobile application.

It was recently incorporated into the beta version of Whatsapp Web, the possibility of connecting the same account in “Multiple devices” without losing the connection even if the cell phone is disconnected or without battery. Check below how to use this messenger option.

How to activate WhatsApp Web?

In the browser with the computer connected to the internet, access the site. Next, open the WhatsApp application on your cell phone and click on “More Options” (devices with Android system) or go to Settings (devices with iOS system) and select “Connected devices”.

Once this is done, tap on “Connect a device” and point your smartphone camera at the QR code displayed on the website. Whatsapp Web on browser screen. Then all your conversations will be displayed on your PC screen and it will be ready to use.

How to use WhatsApp Web without mobile?

The “Multiple Devices” feature is only available for the Whatsapp Web in beta. In this way, it is possible to use the same messenger account on several devices that have the trial version installed.

In addition, the feature allows the account to remain connected to the device even if the cell phone is not connected to the internet or has no battery. To access the tool from multiple devices, follow the guidelines below:

In the WhatsApp mobile app, select “Connected Devices” and click on the “Multiple Devices (Beta)” option. Once this is done, tap on “Enter the beta” and on “Connect a device”.

Now point your smartphone camera at the QR code displayed on the WhatsApp web site on the browser screen. Then WhatsApp Web will display the messages on the computer screen being available for use.

It is worth mentioning that the “Multiple Devices” feature only works after the QR code mirroring process in the beta option. If you already have devices activated on your Whatsapp Web without the feature, you will need to disconnect and reconnect them after entering beta.