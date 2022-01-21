Which gaming laptop to buy? 5 models to consider in 2022

Gaming notebooks have hit the market in recent years to meet consumers who demand high specifications in a machine, whose main purpose is to run heavy games without any difficulty, offering high quality image, sound and sensitivity to commands.

In this way, to help those who are looking for a gaming notebook to call their own, we have brought 5 interesting models to consider during the purchase process. Check out!

1. Gaming Notebook 2AM E550

Ideal for high data volume, with Intel Core i5, 8 GB of RAM and SSD, it is suitable for those who work, study, play and do everything with their notebook, much more speed and speed in their activities.

The Gaming Notebook 2AM E550 is a great choice for those looking for a laptop that runs games and heavy software. It has a 6-core Intel® Core™ i5 9400 processor, which offers speed and reduces the chances of bottlenecks during matches.

Its 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD also enter this battle in favor of performance. They increase the speed of data transfer, heat up the computer less in times of high use and still act in favor of battery saving.

In addition, the Gaming Notebook 2AM E550 has a 15.6” Full HD LCD screen, which brings stronger and more vibrant colors when compared to IPS screens available on the market. The model has Windows 10 and features a modern design with red lights built into its keyboard.

2. Dell G15 gaming notebook

With 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processors, you can enjoy efficient performance without interrupting your games, streaming or videos. The latest advances in thermal design give the Dell G15 the ability to deliver ample power and adapt to dynamic system load, bringing more responsiveness to the notebook.

The Dell G15 Gaming Notebook is yet another computer designed for those who want to play their favorite games without any difficulty. To offer this, it has a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10500H processor.

Like the previous option, it has a 256 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM memory, which also provides faster computer startup, allowing it to be available for use in a few seconds after turning it on.

Another big plus point of the machine is its NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 1650 graphics card, which makes the colors of the 15.6” Full HD screen have tones much closer to reality, without any pixelation.

The notebook still features an innovative and current design. The machine arrives from the factory with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 as the operating system, which can be difficult for those unfamiliar with the system to adapt.

3. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Notebook

The Acer Aspire Nitro 5 gaming notebook is the new generation, with a configuration that doesn’t shake for the heaviest games, count on the performance of the 10th generation Intel Core i5-10300H Quad Core Processor, in addition to 8 GB of DDR4 type memory, expandable up to 32GB.

Showing a strong name in the Brazilian computer market, Acer bet on another gaming notebook model with the launch of Nitro 5. It reaches its users with a 10th generation Intel® Core™ i5-10300H processor and RAM memory. of 8 GB.

However, the highlight of the machine is its 512GB SSD, which in addition to speed, guarantees a good storage space for games and heavy programs.

The computer also features an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, bringing high realism to its 15.6″ IPS FHD display and Windows 10.

The computer’s design is modern and features black colors throughout its structure, with small red details on the keys. However, it has a slightly thicker thickness when compared to other available models.

4. Lenovo Legion 5i Gaming Notebook

New design with 10th Gen Intel CoreT i7-10750H Processors and 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTXT 2060 graphics card. Ideal for gamers and users who also need high performance. With a 15.6 “Full HD ips Anti-glare screen and Dolby Vision certification for better image and color definition.

With high performance in mind, Lenovo developed the Legion 5i. It has a 10th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor in its configuration, which offers even faster commands than the previous options on the list.

Its NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 card together with the 15.6″ FHD screen makes the gamer feel immersed in the game, with lights and colors worked in different ways across the entire length of the monitor.

For those who like the benefits of HD and SDD, know that on this machine you won’t have to choose, since it brings both devices inside, the first being 1 TB and the second 128 GB.

The Legion 5i still arrives from the factory with Windows 10 Home installed and a design built entirely in black colors, with only the Legion branding colored on its housing.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 Gaming Notebook

With a 15.6” Full HD LCD screen (1920×1080) and IPS LED technology, with its lush backlit keyboard that contributes to better efficiency in your activities. The super Invidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card WITH 3GB of dedicated GDDR 5 graphics card brings the performance you need to surprise your opponents and play with a high level of realism.

The IdeaPad L340 Gamer Notebook is another one of Lenovo’s great bets to please gamers during their games. It is equipped with a 9th generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor and 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB.

Its 15.6″ Full HD screen is equipped with anti-glare technology. One of the highlights of the machine is its NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 graphics card, which offers powerful NVIDIA graphics to its consumers.

The IdeaPad L340 arrives from the factory with Windows 10 installed, but it already has support to receive the newest version of Microsoft’s operating system. One of the only negative points of the machine, which can influence the performance of players, is that it does not have an SSD, but a 1TB HD — however, it supports the device if the user wants to upgrade.