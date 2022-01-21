Whindersson Nunes has eyes full of tears in ‘Faustão’ with the ex-fiancée’s affectionate declaration: ‘I don’t even know what to say’; watch

The crazy critter! These two beasts are too much! Whindersson Nunes made a super special appearance in “Faustão na Band” this Wednesday (19), and was surprised in the renamed “Personal Archive”, a picture in the same molds of the classic “Confidential Archive”. The comedian was moved when he received a beautiful message from Maria Lina, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son, João Miguel, who died in May last year, two days after giving birth prematurely.

Even with the end, the two maintained a good relationship and the influencer made a point of leaving an affectionate statement for Nunes. “You and João are the best part of my story. I just have gratitude to you for everything you did for me and for making the biggest dream of my life come true. John is the biggest dream of my life“, declared the girl. “Wherever you are, João is very proud of you, of your history, of the father he has. I’m sure all this love you receive from Brazil is not in vain. You are worthy of all this and all this love. I love you“, continued Mary.

“Our story was very intense. When we first met, we couldn’t stay apart anymore. And I met him at a stage where he wasn’t very well. He used to tell me that when we were together his problems disappeared“, she recalled. The comedian and Maria took up the relationship in October 2020, and three months later they made the pregnancy public. The two even got engaged, but the breakup took place in August 2021.

Maria Lina makes a statement to Whindersson pic.twitter.com/uCGH8S5pU7 — Only Media (@MidiasSo) January 20, 2022

Emotional, Whindersson thanked: “I’m speechless. Thank you Mary. He has a Whindersson before and after his son. We went through this bar together. And I tell her that I love her. I do not know what to say. Wasn’t expecting…“.

“If anyone could see it, they would see that we really care for each other. Love and desire to see the other win. For me, that’s one of the special things about the relationship. She always had admiration for me and I for her. I want to see her success“, he pointed out. In addition to his ex-girlfriend, Nunes received statements from his parents, Hidelbrando Batista and Valdenice Nunes, from the couple Simone and Kaká Diniz, from Tirulipa and Tom Cavalcante and from anonymous colleagues who marked his story.

The Piauí native has observed how relationships within his family have changed over the years. “For a long time our family fought, and a lot of it was because of the condition we lived in. Who is happy when they wake up in a bad condition? That’s why, when someone says I’m special, I have a gift, I say: ‘There must be a lot of Whinderssons out there, they just can’t get there, because Brazil pulls back’.“, he reflected.

“For about three years now, my family has been having a dialogue, something we didn’t have. I didn’t have time to think about mental well-being, I was always looking for money, to pay for something. Whenever we got something, someone got sick and we sold it all.“, he recalled.

Nunes got teary-eyed when he heard his father’s testimony. “I came to say ‘I love you’ to my father after I was very big. We didn’t have a relationship to say that. And I wanted to talk, but I didn’t have that openness. After our family started having more dialogue, I heard from my father: ‘Don’t worry, Dad loves you’. And I felt like I succeeded, ’cause it was a dream, something I wanted so badly“, the comedian was moved, also declaring his love for his father. Watch Whindersson’s appearance in full: