Whindersson Nunes talks about intimate surgery for Fausto

Whindersson Nunes was one of the guests on the new show Fausto na Band. During the chat, he revealed details of an intimate surgery performed in July 2021. He underwent the same procedure in 2019, when he claimed to have felt pain in his anus.

The attraction, which aired this Wednesday (01/19), was recorded, as the presenter has been away since he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The comedian said that the surgery, performed on the rear, was performed during the new coronavirus pandemic, and he had a difficult recovery.

“The (pandemic) got in the way so much. It was disgrace after disgrace. I couldn’t do anything. I even had surgery on my private parts. In pleasant countries. There’s not much to do because there’s no reference. You ask people and everyone is embarrassed to say that he had”, he began.

“Have you lost your butt? It’s two weeks without your butt for you to see how it is. Go sit on your knees”, interrupted Fausto Silva.

In the aftermath, Whindersson also revealed that he denied it at first and tried to hide the recovery. But, he ended up losing that shame and opened the game. “One day the pain starts. It starts small and you don’t notice it, but the body sends a signal that things are wrong. It just increases with time. I assumed right away that I had the problem because men have a complex with these things. They are afraid to talk, to talk. I refused at first, and each day I sat more to the side. After a while, I became so inclined that I seemed to be interested in everything that was said to me”, he said, in a joking tone. .

The comedian also told during the conversation with Fausto Silva that he remained 10 days without being able to sit down. “People asked me, they said I didn’t appear on television for a long time. I replied: ‘Guys, I couldn’t even sit still'”, he declared.

