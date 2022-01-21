Whindersson’s ex pays tribute on Faustão’s program: “I love you”

Whindersson Nunes participated in the program “Faustão na Band” on Wednesday, January 20th. He was the first person to participate in the “Personal Archive” panel, with the right to honor the ex-fiancée Maria Lina Deggan.

The couple had a relationship between 2020 and 2021, being the comedian’s first after the end of his marriage to Luísa Sonza. Whindersson even proposed to Maria when she was pregnant his. Baby João Miguel was born premature and died days after birth. After that, their relationship came to an end.

About the subject

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“You are the best part of my story, I’m grateful for everything you’ve done for me. João is the biggest dream of my life. I’m sure that wherever he is, he’s very proud of his father. You deserve all the love you get from Brazil. I love you”, declared Maria during the program.

“If you weren’t a guy differentiated, an ex-girlfriend would never say that after a tragedy. We were speechless”, Faustão pointed out. “We have a very affectionate relationship. We always root for each other. We went through a ‘bar’ together. I also say that I love her. I don’t even know what to say, I wasn’t expecting it,” Whindersson replied.

Currently, Faustão is away from the Band for having tested positive for Covid-19. The program with Whindersson was previously recorded and is available on YouTube.

Columnists always available and unlimited access. Subscribe to O POVO+ by clicking here

Life & Art Podcast

The Vida&Arte podcast is intended to talk about cultural topics. The content is available on Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spreaker.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags