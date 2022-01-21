Who is Cíntia Dicker, Pedro Scooby’s girlfriend

“I hit on Pedro. I don’t expect a man to take action”, says Cíntia Dicker, Pedro Scooby’s wife, over the phone in a conversation with universe. Since Sunday, she has seen her world turn upside down: her husband joined “Big Brother Brasil”, her name started to be mentioned in several gossip blogs and, now, she is responsible for taking care of three children — Well , Dom and Liz — Scooby’s children with Luana Piovani.

Cíntia is from Campo Bom, a city in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, but today she lives in Cascais, Portugal, with her husband. “Luana is our neighbor, everyone lives close by”, he says.

A model for over 20 years, Cíntia has modeled for the main luxury brands in the world and has lived for work in cities such as Tokyo, Paris and New York. In the latter, he met Pedro. “I replied to one of his stories and we started talking. He came to NY for the trip and we started to stay”, recalls Cíntia, who was nicknamed “closing” by Pedro. “I don’t know where he got it from, he has those,” he says, laughing.

Pedro, even before joining the BBB, was already involved in controversies. Luana posted a video on social media saying she didn’t know about the surfer’s participation in reality. In the images, the actress asked: “We have shared custody. Will he take the children there?”.

In the chat, Cíntia clarified how the agreement was made in which she defined that she would take responsibility for the children of the ex-couple while Scooby was on reality. He also told more details about the relationship with the surfer and joked that Luana also gives back children with lice, in response to the actress’s statement to Universa saying that the ex does that, but he is still a good father. Check out:

UNIVERSA – You are a successful model with 20 years of career. Are you offended by being called ‘Pedro Scooby’s wife’?

Cynthia Dicker – No. Pedro is an awesome guy and I love being called an awesome guy’s wife. But, there in New York, it’s the opposite, nobody knows him, only the surfer. He who is known as ‘husband of Cynthia Dicker‘. I lived there until 2020. I started modeling when I was 14, and at 15 I moved to São Paulo to work as a top model. I finished high school and dropped out of school. Then I moved to Japan and from there I went to Paris. I only lived in France for a year and then NY.

How did you guys meet?

Personally, we met in August 2019 in New York. But before that I had already messaged him on Instagram. I gave up. I’m not one to wait for a man to take action. I replied to a story he posted about a movie — to this day he says he didn’t believe it when he got the message. After that, he went to Rio de Janeiro and came back to NY to see me. From there we traveled alone for two months and after that we flew to Portugal, where I met the children. Then came the pandemic and we were locked together, crazy. We got married in April 2021 and, hey, he insisted on it.

When you see Pedro, you think he’s boring, boring. But when she meets him, she falls in love. Friends, family, everyone is in love with his personality.

Cíntia Dicker with Dom, Bem and Liz, Scooby’s children with Piovani Image: Personal archive

How was your first contact with his children with Luana Piovani?

The first time I met them, I was super nervous. When I arrived in the room, they looked me from head to toe. That same day we went for a walk on a skate park and I had the opportunity to be alone with them. From then on, we never left each other. It’s a crazy thing, the saint hit me, they respect me a lot. When I say no, it’s no. The house is very busy. Dom loves sports, and Liz and Bem are super affectionate — she’s Luana mini version, all organized, full of quirks, gets up and makes the bed. Bem was even the first to ask ‘when is daddy coming back?’.

You and Luana share custody of the children during the father’s absence. How was this deal made?

Since they invited Pedro to the BBB, we talked a lot. His main concern has always been the children. I said ‘love, you can count on me’. He talked to Luana, and she approved. I’ve always stayed with them, they love being here, they call me out of the blue. We called a cousin of his to help me in this process, his mother stayed here for a while. Now, I’ll take care of the kids until February 15th.

How is your relationship with Luana?

We never had any problems, we always talked. In fact, I talk to her almost every day about the kids, it’s all right, all right. I wouldn’t say we’re friends, but we’ve never had any conflicts.

She told Universa that Scooby is only on the show because “there are two women holding his firecracker”, referring to you and her. What is your opinion on this review?

Knowing Pedro and knowing how much he loves children, I’m sure that if it were the other way around and if I had children, he would do the same. Taking care of children is almost another job of his. I’m finding this moment with them incredible, the house is busy. I just don’t let them watch their father on television all the time, Luana asked and I understand, not only because of him, but because of bad words, those things she doesn’t like. We agreed to show the children cute videos, these moments. The premiere, however, they saw me here, we had a party.

And this story that he “returns” children with lice, is it true?

Here in Portugal lice are crazy. It is very normal in schools. Children get lice almost every week. It’s not just Pedro who delivers them with lice, no, it’s vice versa. The first time we welcomed the children back from her house, he had to take the boys to the clinic. ANDI’m having fun with this whole story, while they create memes about it, Pedro will stay inside, so it’s good for everyone.

When you met him, weren’t you afraid to relate to him precisely because of the past and all his controversies with his ex?

I’ll tell you that, back in New York, I didn’t know about any of those controversies between Pedro and Piovani. When we started dating, that’s when they asked me: ‘Wow, but are you going to put up with Luana?’. She was always very nice to me. Both are their problem. She never said anything to me. Their problem is with their children. But sometimes she says things on the internet that, in reality, what is happening is something else.

Afraid Scooby will be cancelled? And being betrayed?

We never know what it’s going to be like, we know that, especially on the internet, people are ready to attack everyone. Before he walked into the house, I was tense, but since day one he’s been showing who he really is, so I’m relaxed.

I think it’s kind of impossible for Pedro to be cancelled, I’m not worried about that.

As for the betrayal, I don’t think he would be so stupid to betray me there. I even replied to a person on Instagram who called me corna, but then I thought, I don’t want to waste my time on this. If he wants to cheat, he will cheat on me on the corner, not on national television. I think Pedro is smarter than that. I’d rather waste my time with meme. I’m laughing a lot at all the jokes. My favorite is the one where Ben, Liz and Dom are dressed as Dummy.

Do you already have plans for after the reality show is over?

Pedro says he wants to have three more children, but I’m still not sure if I want to be a mother or not. After he leaves the program, we want to go on vacation with the kids in Bali. We will continue to invest in land, mainly in Bahia, where I already have three houses. Those are the plans for now.