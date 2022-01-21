Who is Jade Picon and how the BBB 22 sister became a millionaire at just 20 years old – Zoeira

With almost 15 million followers on Instagram, the businesswoman and influencer Jade Picon is even higher on social media, since it was announced as one of the participants of BBB22.

For those who still don’t know the new ‘sister’, one detail draws a lot of attention. At just 20 years old, Jade is considered one of the most famous influencers in the country, and already has a millionaire bank account.

Who is Jade Picon?

Born in the city of São Paulo, Jade made advertising campaigns as a child and her first work was a baby stroller campaign, according to information from Look.

At a very young age, he began to gain notoriety by appearing in his older brother’s videos, Leo Picon, 25, also a digital influencer.

Read more

The great reach that it has been conquering on social networks in recent years draws the attention of famous brands, who currently pay high values ​​for a post of it.

Last year, she launched a clothing brand called Jade², where she sells the pieces online, ensuring a loyal audience, mostly made up of her fans.

On the networks, it is said that the monetization of his work has already yielded much more than the R$ 1.5 million prize offered by the BBB.

“I am putting all my history and my work at stake. I have a lot to lose, but I’m confident. I am sure of who I am and of my convictions. It will be an experience that will transform me,” she told the gshow, Rede Globo’s entertainment website.