Who is the woman in the shirt worn by Linn da Quebrada







Linn da Quebrada entered ‘BBB22’ this Thursday (20), wearing a shirt with the work “Monumento à Voz de Anastácia”, by artist Yhuri Cruz. Photo: GShow / TV Globo / Reproduction

the entry of Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada in the house of ‘BBB22‘, this Thursday (20), won Twitter’s Trending Topics not only for the expected moment. The shirt worn by the singer, actress and cultural agitator caught the attention of fans of the reality show, who soon caught the reference.

THE woman stamped on Linn’s shirt it is Anastácia, an enslaved black woman in whose best-known image she appears gagged. The painting by French artist Jacques Etienne Arago, dated between 1813 and 1820, spanned centuries because of the notorious violence to which enslaved blacks in Brazil were subjected.

Contemporary artist Yhuri Cruz, responsible for “taking off” the woman’s gag in the work “Monumento à Voz de Anastácia”, explains that this gesture is intended to massify the idea of ​​freedom. The art is part of a work on monumentalization, carried out in 2019, and today it is on display at the exhibition “Um Brasil para os Brasileiros – Carolina Maria de Jesus”, at Instituto Moreira Salles, in São Paulo.

“When Linn invited me to make a shirt for her to enter, this first image linked to her image, we were interested in bringing the image of freedom, of voice”, he explains.

Made up but real

Anastasia’s mouth, as it does not appear in the original painting, was invented by Yhuri. The artist, also a playwright and writer, calls the intervention a “real invented image”.

“It has everything to do with Linn’s narrative and a lot to do with Brazil’s black narrative: how to invent new realities, so powerful and palpable, that we can actually believe it’s real”, he adds.





The image is on display at Instituto Moreira Salles, in the form of a painting and accompanied by santinhos distributed free of charge. Photo: Personal Archive / Yhuri Cruz / Reproduction

Despite seeing her art win the world in the form of a shirt, Yhuri says she has no plans to sell any more pieces similar to the one worn by her friend on ‘BBB22‘. The shirt is a step in the monumentalization of Anastasia’s image of freedom, but not the only one.

Currently, the image is on display at Instituto Moreira Salles, in the form of a painting and accompanied by santinhos distributed free of charge. Another possibility is to acquire the framed image.

“The shirt so far is not a plan. It may be, but at the moment it is not the plan I thought of yet”, he reinforces.