WHO recommends Pfizer vaccine from 5 years of age – 21/01/2022

The group of scientists from the WHO (World Health Organization) announced on Friday a review of its recommendations on the use of vaccines against covid-19, expanding the application of Pfizer immunizers to children from five years of age and ensuring product safety. The recommendation that was in effect until now at the agency was to vaccinate minors from the age of twelve.

According to the technical group, it is now suggested to “extend the indication up to the age of 5 years with a reduced dose vaccine (10 µg instead of 30 µg)”.

But the WHO insists: this should be the lowest priority group within the immunization distribution scale.

In a statement in Geneva, the experts insisted that governments that do not have sufficient doses need to prioritize ensuring booster doses to adult populations before expanding immunization to children.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the vaccination of children, even with the approval of Anvisa for the doses of Pfizer and, since yesterday, for children from 6 years old in the case of CoronaVac.

For the WHO, there are no doubts about the safety of vaccines for children. “We would never approve anything without safety,” said Alejandro Cravioto, head of the group that evaluates vaccines at the WHO. According to him, the US FDA agency also gave its approval. “I can assure you that if we had any doubts we would not make the recommendation,” he said.

Kate O’Brian, WHO’s representative for vaccines, also assured that clinical trials showed “very good results” in terms of safety and that, throughout the process, this issue was not an obstacle. According to her, the dose given to children between 5 and 11 years old is not the same as that given to adults.

Priority

But the agency insists that the issue is to establish priorities to ensure a reduction in deaths and serious cases, in the face of the pandemic.

Therefore, the WHO “recommends booster vaccination starting with the highest-priority groups of use (eg, older adults and health workers), 4 to 6 months after completion of the primary series,” it said.

“Countries with low coverage rates should first achieve high coverage rates among higher priority use groups before offering vaccine doses to lower priority use groups,” the statement, issued this morning, said.

“Countries with moderate coverage in higher priority use groups should preferentially prioritize the provision of available vaccines to first achieve high booster dose coverage in higher priority use groups before offering vaccine doses to lower priority use groups “, he added.

Alejandro Cravioto says that, before starting to vaccinate children, countries must ensure that as many vulnerable people as possible are protected. This, he said, would have a greater impact on dealing with the pandemic.

Another WHO finding is that it is more important to give vaccines to those who are not yet protected than to focus efforts on a third dose for those who are already immunized.