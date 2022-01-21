Will Dona das Casas Bahia ask for judicial recovery?

Owner of brands such as Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio, Via (VIIA3) has been the target, in recent months, of speculation about an alleged judicial recovery. The trigger would have been the report for the third quarter of 2021, which brought a reserve of R$ 1.2 billion for labor debts to be paid in the coming years.

The increase in the value of reserves, with the negative economic scenario looming — high inflation and interest rates, and lower profit margins — would have raised the alarm in some investors. THE UOL spoke with three analysts from different analysis houses, who gave their opinions on the risks of the company entering into judicial recovery. According to the analysis, this is unlikely to happen. Also see what to do if you have shares in the company or want to buy.

unlikely scenario

Inversa analyst João Abdouni says that there is a bit of exaggeration in the story, as Via has recently refinanced part of the debts. “It’s a publicly traded company, so there are a number of ways to capitalize, if necessary,” he says.

Gustavo Bertotti, Master in Economics and chief economist at Messem Investimentos, agrees. For him, the retailer’s request for judicial recovery is a rumor that should not materialize. “Investors questioned the XP Investments in a possible judicial recovery of Via, on top of the increase in labor provisions, and XP itself classified this scenario as unlikely”.

According to Paulo Cunha, founding partner of iHUB Investments, “retail companies have suffered a little more in the market, due to more compressed profit margins and inflation. What seems to have happened is that some people have joined this scenario, with the increase in labor provisions, plus the relatively high debt da Via. But, if you analyze it more coldly, it is not the photograph that is drawn”.

Why Via should not go into judicial reorganization

Analysts point to three reasons not to believe that Via will enter the judicial reorganization process:

The renegotiation of short-term debt maturities; The company’s solid cash position; and The purchase of CNT, a logistics solutions company for e-commerce.

Berlotti says that Via is solid in the market, since the result for the third quarter of last year showed the company’s cash availability. Still, “Via has been managing liabilities and working on the issue of indebtedness. This is important”, he says.

The report released by XP Investimentos points out that 78% of Via’s debts are long-term, against 40% at the end of 2020. This scenario gives more breath to the company’s cash, which currently has R$ 1.6 billion at its disposal.

In addition, the analysts interviewed point out that the purchase of companies is not common in companies that are about to enter the process of judicial recovery, since the scenario is usually of a drop in investments.

Via was sought after by UOL and, according to the press office, will not comment on the case.

What are labor provisions?

It is not known for sure how the rumor about a judicial reorganization of Via started, but the revision of labor provisions for the coming years may have been the trigger. In its balance sheet, Via announced that it should spend R$ 1.2 billion in labor lawsuits over the next few years.

Abdouni, from Inversa, explains that labor provisions work as money set aside in the balance sheet to pay possible losses in lawsuits carried out by former employees against the company.

Cunha complements and says that “every company that has many employees has to have some kind of provision. Both in terms of liabilities, in case there is any dismissal, or for lawsuits. This is normal”.

“The fact that the labor provision was made shows transparency and that the company has been managing liabilities. This is observed by the market”, says Bertotti.

I have VIIA3 shares or want to buy; and now?

In the most recent report released, XP Investimentos maintains a neutral recommendation on Via’s shares. The analysts heard by the UOL believe that those who have shares in the company do not need to worry immediately, but should keep an eye on some important factors.

“Purely because of the rumor of judicial reorganization, I would say that the investor does not need to worry. Of course, the analysis must involve many more things. Today XP’s recommendation is neutral, the purchase is not recommended, for other reasons: margin compression of profits, high inflation and rising interest”, says Cunha.

Before buying shares in any company, he recommends analyzing the history, seeing who the managers are, if they are traded very often, how is the cash position, if it has a lot of debt and if the profit margins are increasing.

Bertotti says that the scenario is not favorable for retailers. “The sector is being penalized by high inflation, low consumption and also by high interest rates. It is not an isolated fact of Via, it is a fact of the macroeconomic sector. It is a complex situation that the sector has been going through, but interest rates futures fell on Wednesday and retail stocks rose as a whole.”

Already Abdouni warns about a possible “systematic burning of cash” at Via and also reinforces the need for increased attention to reports. “In the case of Via, the expenses of installment plans, the costs of operations are greater than the revenues. This is something that, in the long run, if not resolved, will lead the company to bankruptcy”, he says.

He also says that “whoever invests or intends to invest needs to analyze the company’s cash generation. Another point of attention is that several of the company’s balance sheets have re-presentation problems, due to some error from previous periods”.

What happens to company shares in judicial reorganization?

Despite the unlikely scenario in Via’s case, analysts also explained what happens to shares when a company files for bankruptcy.

According to Cunha, trading of the company’s shares on the stock exchange may be temporarily interrupted, if the announcement is made during the trading session, to avoid high volatility. “But there is no specific rule.”

“In general terms, paper ends up being more forgotten by professional and institutional investors. It ends up entering the more speculative field, losing liquidity and relevance. Companies like OGX and Oi, for example, were once important, and today you rarely hear about them. Hardly a large fund buys shares in these companies”, says the analyst at iHUB Investimentos.

Bertotti and Abdouni reinforce that the performance of the role depends on the mood of the market. “Judicial recovery can be viewed poorly or well. It is very difficult to predict”, says the analyst at Messem Investimentos. “It varies a lot according to the scenario”, says the Inversa analyst.