With 1,400 employees on leave, BH City Hall reduces elective surgeries – Rádio Itatiaia

Sindibel points out that 1,400 servers in BH are away with flu symptoms

Due to the increase in demand for care in health units, Belo Horizonte once again limits the performance of elective surgeries. The information was released this Wednesday (19).

In reply to Itatiaia, the Municipal Health Department informs that “it has guided the immediate reduction of elective surgical procedures in all health establishments contracted by SUS/BH”, but “patient care in need of emergency surgery will be maintained” (see full note below).

Servers away

A survey carried out by Sindibel, which represents public servants in BH, points out that about 1,400 health workers have covid or are suspected of having the disease in the capital of Minas Gerais. PBH states that the numbers are closed at the end of each month, but that in December 2021 there were 487 workers from health centers, UPAs and Samu on leave due to respiratory diseases, which represents 4% of the workforce.

Faced with the increase in demand for care in the health units of the capital, since December 24, 2021 the City Hall has made every effort and has already hired, until the 19/01, 1,203 health professionals, of which 266 are doctors in various specialties. The municipality works uninterruptedly to maintain full conditions of assistance to the entire population.

This impacts care in health centers, UPAs and the Odilon Behrens Hospital. With the reduction in the number of professionals and the outbreak of the disease, Sindibel wants the suspension of elective surgeries and consultations of patients with chronic diseases, in addition to

remove the testing centers from the units so as not to mix patients.

In an interview with Itatiaia, the administrative director of Sindibel, Cleide Donária, explains the proposal.

“At the Paraíso Health Center we found 23 workers on leave. At CS Santa Amélia the testing room is very close to the zoonoses room and kitchen, and this led to the entire zoonoses team being on leave due to contamination by covid”. In this way, the testing centers would be outside the basic units, and thus “only the user who tested positive would go to the consultations in the health centers”.

Occupancy rate

The occupancy rate of intensive care beds (ICU) in Belo Horizonte has risen again and is approaching 90% this Wednesday (19th). According to figures released by the city hall, even with the opening of new beds in recent days, the number of people with suspected covid-19 hospitalized in ICU, in the public and private networks of the city, reached 89.1%. Yesterday, this rate was 82.1%

Reply

The report questioned the mayor’s office. Check out the full note:

Belo Horizonte City Hall informs that with the current scenario of the pandemic in the capital, as well as the increase in hospitalizations, the Municipal Health Department has guided the immediate reduction of elective surgical procedures in all health establishments contracted by SUS / BH.

It is important to consider that care for patients in need of urgent surgery will be maintained, in which the delay in the procedure may cause loss or irreversible damage to an organ or limb.

Due to the pandemic, there was a reduction in the performance of elective surgeries in 2020 and part of 2021. The gradual return was occurring since the second half of 2021, when there was a downward trend in the occupancy rates of Covid beds.

Regarding the number of surgeries performed in January 2022, the data is still being consolidated, as hospitals have up to 90 days to send information about hospitalizations and surgeries to SMSA.

The Municipal Health Department does not measure efforts so that as soon as possible elective surgeries can be resumed by providers.