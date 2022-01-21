With an increase in cases of covid-19, 56 of the 79 cities in MS had new records of the disease

Anderson Gallo/Diário Corumbaense In Corumbá, testing can be done at the Multisport Gym

With the increase in cases of covid-19 in Mato Grosso do Sul, 56 of the 79 cities in the state had records of the disease, in the latest bulletin released by the SES (State Department of Health), on Wednesday (19). The authorities warn of the need to maintain biosecurity measures, as well as to look for health units to complete the immunization cycle.

In the first bulletin of the year, released on January 3, only 14 cities in the state recorded new cases of covid, which represents an increase of 300% when making this comparison, in relation to the incidence in the cities. This is another indication that demonstrates the substantial growth of the disease.

The moving average of deaths in the last week is at 3.1, against 1.1 in the first bulletin of the year in January. According to SES, the record of deaths due to the disease remains April 10 last year, when the average was 56.7.

One of the main concerns of the authorities is about the increase in hospitalizations, which reached 204, of which 60 were in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds, as well as the growth in the positivity rate in tests carried out for covid, which in the first days of January was at 10%, 6.6% and 14.5% and now it has reached the range of 50.1%, that is, half of the tests carried out have given positive results.

Vaccination

The authorities emphasize that immunization remains the best alternative to contain Covid-19, and thus avoid hospitalizations and deaths due to the disease. In Mato Grosso do Sul, 91% of the adult population is already fully immunized, while 60% of the elderly have had access to a booster dose.

“The state has reached a vaccination rate of 91.7% for those 18 years of age and older, fully immunized, and this is important so that we do not have such an aggressive occupation of hospital beds”, highlighted the president of the Proseguir Committee, Eduardo Riedel.