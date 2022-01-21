With daughter in ICU, Maíra Cardi misses Arthur Aguiar’s entry at BBB 22 · TV News

Maíra Cardi used Instagram to comment on the state of health of her daughter, Sophia. The three-year-old girl needed to be admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) on Wednesday night (19) after a respiratory arrest. Having spent the last two days in the hospital, the fitness coach was unable to accompany Arthur Aguiar’s arrival at BBB 22 on Thursday afternoon (20).

In the Stories of the social network, the businesswoman published a text warning her followers about the situation. “Sorry for the absence today, such an important day for us! Arthur Aguiar’s arrival, which already makes us so proud! Sophia spent the night and tomorrow in the ICU because of our absence! I had decided not to say anything here and leave this battle as ours anymore!”, she explained.

“But, in the face of a strong prayer, the answer came to me that this battle is ours! Children are fragile and end up absorbing all the evil that comes! I ask everyone who believes in God who follows us to put our family in prayer and under intense protection ! We will need the prayers of all these three months! Thank you”, asked the ex-BBB.

This Friday morning (21), Maíra recorded some videos in Stories to better explain what happened and thank the fans for their prayers. “Nothing is more powerful than a prayer chain,” he said.

The businesswoman also said that she has not even taken a shower for two days because she spends all her time in the hospital with her daughter. “She had it as if it were a respiratory arrest. Her throat closes, and she can’t breathe”, he reported.

“We did adrenaline so that she could breathe. And she is undergoing the treatment, so she had to stay in the ICU for observation, because breathing is serious. That night, we slept sitting up, because when she lies down, she closes Thanks to God, she managed to sleep well, she’s already much better”, celebrated the weight loss coach.

Maíra is responsible for the team that takes care of Arthur Aguiar’s social networks while he remains confined in Big Brother Brazil. Having contracted Covid-19, the actor only entered the reality show on Thursday afternoon. Alongside Douglas Silva, the artist still managed to win the immunity test of the Camarote group and got rid of the first wall.

Check out Maira’s videos: