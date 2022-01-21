With more than 110 thousand, Brazil has a record in the moving average of known cases of Covid in 24 hours; average of deaths also grows | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (20) 168,060 new known cases from Covid-19 in 24 hours, reaching a total of 23,588,921 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 110,442 – the biggest trademark so far . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +373%, indicating a trend towards high in cases of the disease.

The country also recorded 324 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totalizing 622,251 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 235 –the highest recorded since November 17. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +114%, indicating a trend towards high in deaths from the disease.

In this way, the moving average of victims now reaches a level above what it was on the eve of the hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place at dawn between December 9 and 10 (read more below). At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from the disease each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

After the Ministry of Health’s data blackout, states began to normalize the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil on January 4.

On December 12, the ministry reported that the process to recover the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 after a hacker attack was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The initial forecast of stabilization of the systems, of December 14, was not fulfilled.

In early January, the ministry reported that four of its platforms had been re-established in December; stated that, on January 7, integration between local systems and the national data network was normalized, and that the return of access to information was gradual.

Government of SP counts fewer new cases of Covid-19 across the state than the city hall records only in the capital of São Paulo

Ministry of Health data blackout completes one month

According to the folder, the instability in the system did not interfere with the surveillance of cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, such as Covid. It’s the opposite of what researchers say.

“We can’t plan the opening of new hospital services, testing centers, opening new beds and understand the regions where the impact of the new variant is greater”, says Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz.

“We didn’t see the evolution and the arrival of the omicron. It didn’t suddenly appear in the New Year. It came in during the month of December, and we were completely in a blind flight there, because there hadn’t been any; we didn’t saw the data grow”, says Professor Marcelo Medeiros, founder of Covid-19 Analytics. He stopped the service that helps authorities make decisions amid the pandemic.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (20 states): AL, SP, CE, RN, AP, MG, TO, RS, GO, SE, MS, SC, ES, MT, AM, MA, PI, BA, PB and RJ

AL, SP, CE, RN, AP, MG, TO, RS, GO, SE, MS, SC, ES, MT, AM, MA, PI, BA, PB and RJ In stability (2 states and the DF): PR, RR and DF

PR, RR and DF Falling (4 states): RO, PA, PE and AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

VACCINATION: see the latest balance sheet in Brazil

See the situation in the states

The g1 reports below the moving average of known cases, instead of the moving average of deaths, due to the moment of the pandemic in Brazil. The large number of vaccinated with two doses, close to 69% of the population, contributed to significantly reduce the number of deaths in the country. Associated with this, the omicron variant exploded the total number of cases.

Consortium of press vehicles

