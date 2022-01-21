With the release of Coronavac, Doria says that SP will vaccinate all children in 3 weeks – São Paulo

the state of São Paulo started the application of coronavac in children this Thursday afternoon, 20th, at the Brigadeiro Faria Lima State School, in the west side of São Paulo. The event took place shortly after the Anvisa authorizes the use of the immunizing agent provided by the Butantan Institute for children and adolescents from 6 to 17 years old not immunosuppressed. In an announcement, the governor João Doria (PSDB) declared that all children will receive the vaccine Against the Covid-19 in up to three weeks.

The government said the doses will be available in all municipalities within 24 hours, aimed at the public aged 9 to 11 years. The other age groups will be covered from January 31 to February 10. In the case of children aged 5 years and immunosuppressed in general, the application will be exclusively with the Pfizer immunizer.

In all, 4.3 million children will be vaccinated. “Our goal is to accelerate vaccination to ensure a safe return to school,” said Doria.

The governor commented that the Butantan Institute is willing to provide doses to the Ministry of Health. “Butantan will make the remaining doses available to the Ministry of Health, if it so desires. If there is any reluctance from the Ministry of Health, for reasons other than science, medicine, life, we make it available to interested state governments”, he declared. “Coronovac for children is available to mayors and governors.”

In a social network, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the government is considering including Coronavac for children in the national vaccination campaign, but that it will await the publication of Anvisa’s decision in the Official Diary of the Union. “All vaccines authorized by Anvisa are considered for the PNO (National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19). We await the entirety of the decision and its publication in the DOU.”

According to the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, 4.3 million doses were destined for the State of São Paulo and another 4.3 million will be directed to the second dose for children. Therefore, about 7 thousand units are ready and could be sent to the federal government.

“We have offered the vaccine to the ministry since October last year. In September, Butantan finalized its contract. From then on, we made some offers. If the ministry decided to incorporate these vaccines, we are absolutely ready to make it happen”, declared Covas. In addition, he pointed out that the institute has the capacity to produce 1 million doses per day.

The first child to receive Coronavac was 9-year-old student Caetano de Jesus Martins Moreira Graça, a member of the school’s student body. “It’s just a sting”, commented the boy, causing laughter among those present. He also said he had recently been vaccinated against the flu. The application was made by nurse Jéssica Pires de Camargo, the same one who made the first application of the immunizer in the country, in the also nurse Mônica Calazans.

The campaign will take place at 5,500 points across the state, including around 300 public schools. The application of the second dose of Coronavac takes place after 28 days.

During the press conference, the State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, clarified that the cardiac arrest of a child in Lençóis Paulista, in the interior, was not motivated by vaccination, but due to a rare heart disease that the family was unaware of. According to him, 10 specialists linked to the government sought out the medical team that treated the girl. “It was concluded that this is not an adverse event resulting from the vaccine”, he said. “It has no relation to the immunization given.”

The Pfizer vaccine has been authorized since last year for use in children over 5 years of age. It was first applied to children on Friday the 14th.