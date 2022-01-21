Woman crashes car into frozen river, takes rescue selfie

A woman almost sank with her car in a frozen river in the region of Ottawa, Canada.

Unidentified by authorities, she entered the Rideau River on Sunday at 4:30 pm. Due to the harsh winter in the area, it was partially frozen and she was able to walk on it.

With the vehicle afloat, the woman got out of the car and stood on top of the model as people tried to get closer to save her. According to CTV News Ottawa, a group of residents swung into action to rescue her.

Two residents used a kayak and rope to pull the driver of the yellow car to safety. However, during the rescue process, she simply stopped everything to take a selfie on top of the model.

“Everything worked perfectly, we put her in the kayak, pulled her out, and as soon as we took her out, the car was full,” said Zachary King, one of the rescuers. He revealed his shock to see the woman taking a selfie. “We pulled her out and were like, ‘What the hell were you doing?’

According to the news report, the driver of the car was charged with dangerously operating a motor vehicle under the Canadian Penal Code.

