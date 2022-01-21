Woman Finds Missing Cat After Recognizing Meow Over Phone | pet channel

Rachel Lawrence Barnaby was found after eight months missing

Rachel Lawrence, 40, from Braintree, Essex, England, found her pet cat Barnaby in a very curious way, eight months after the kitty’s disappearance, as a real mother would recognize the voice of a child.

After so long of searching, the family had already given up hope of finding Barnaby, but Rachel, who has three children and, in addition to Barnaby, another 11-month-old cat named Torvi. And it was when she called the veterinary hospital to find out about the puppy that she heard a very familiar meow over the phone.

Hearing the meows, Rachel knew she recognized that sound from somewhere and asked if it was Torvi who was just coming out of surgery, but the vet just replied that: “It’s just a mutt we brought in a week ago.”

“It was bothering me because I recognized the meow,” the tutor told the South West News Service. After a few hours of being unable to think of anything else, she called the vet again and asked if the cat that was meowing around was black and had a white spot on its hind leg, something the vet confirmed.

When she went to the clinic to pick up Torvi, she also took some photos of Barnaby and confirmed what her intuition said, it was indeed the kitten that had been missing for almost a year. “I cried. I’m talking about screaming snot bubbles. I was howling,” he said.

She also took her three children, Be, 12, Joshua, 11, and Amelie, 7, for the reunion, “they were so happy,” she said. Fatman, as the kitten is nicknamed, however, had a very difficult eight months and was very thin and with spots all over his body.

According to her, Barnaby had been chipped before disappearing, but “it was clearly not done correctly,” she said. “He’s doing so well, he’s more than happy to be picked up and cuddled,” she said, “we just need to fatten him up to get him back to the Fatman!”