Woman sentenced to death for sharing content on WhatsApp; Look

Last Wednesday (19), a Muslim woman was sentenced to death for sharing, through Whatsapp, a text and caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. In Pakistan, where the case took place, such an action is considered a ‘blasphemous’ act.

Blasphemy, including against the Prophet Muhammad, in Pakistan is considered a critical situation. This is because the country is predominantly Muslim, where those found guilty of offenses against Islam can be sentenced to death.

Although the sentence had never been applied for this type of crime, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, arrested in 2020 accused of sharing “blasphemous content” in the Whatsapp, was sentenced by the Rawalpindi city court. The penalty was to be “hanged by the neck to death” and another 20 years in prison.

Currently, about 80 people are in prison from Pakistan for blasphemy. Half of them have already been sentenced to life imprisonment or the death penalty. The information is from the United States commission, responsible for reporting religious freedom in the world.

According to some human rights advocates, accusations of blasphemy are regularly dropped in an outright abusive manner, often for personal reasons. Even though most of the time it involves Muslims, the incrimination for “insult” aims at religious regularization.

To finish and emphasize how serious these accusations are, in December 2021, a director of a factory in Pakistan, born in Sri Lanka, was lynched and burned by a mob after being declared a blasphemer.

