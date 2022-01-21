World Cup 2022: first day of sales registers orders for 1.2 million tickets | international football

The first day of ticket sales for the 2022 World Cup saw a total of 1.2 million requests for tickets to matches in the competition. FIFA announced the numbers on Thursday.

According to the organization, the largest number of reservations were from Qatari fans. Then came people from the following countries: Argentina, Mexico, United States, United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

World Cup Trophy in Doha, Qatar — Photo: Matthew Ashton/AMA/Corbis via Getty Images

The first sales period ends on February 8. At this first moment, fans send their ticket requests to FIFA.

In this initial promotion, it will not make a difference whether entries are submitted on the first day, the last day or any other time, as all tickets will be allocated after the entry period closes.

If the number of tickets requested for any match exceeds the total charge available for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated through a lottery process.

All successful, partially approved and non-approved candidates will be notified of the result of their applications by March 8, along with the next steps and deadline for payment.

